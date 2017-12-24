Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Christmas: Mrs Buhari shares food items to FCT Christians



The wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has donated food items to Christians in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to celebrate Christmas.

The food items included bags of rice, cartons of macaroni and spaghetti, Indomie noodles, bags of Samolina and other assorted items.

This is contained in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jimeta-Yola, Adamawa, by her Director of Information, Mr Suleiman Haruna.

It said the wife of the president was represented by Mrs Gimbiya Dogara, wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives.

While presenting the items, the wife of the President urged Christian communities to continue praying for peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

The statement indicated that the items were distributed at the ECWA Church in Garki, Abuja.

Receiving the items, the FCT Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Jonah, thanked Mrs Buhari for identifying with the Christian community at this festive period.

Jonah assured Mrs Buhari that the items would be distributed to all the Christian groups in the FCT.

“We want to assure you that by the grace of God, the distribution would go round all the Christian groups,” he said.

He also expressed the community’s continued support for Buhari’s administration in its bid to tackle corruption, insecurity and improve the economy.

Also speaking, the CAN chairman, North Central, Rev. Isreal Akanji, said the kind gesture showed a sense of love and unity.

“I am really grateful, this is leadership; it is a sense of love and unity for the nation.

“Hajiya Aisha Buhari is a Muslim and she knows that this celebration is for Christians and yet she has decided to brighten the hearts of Christians,” Akanji said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Sen Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, December 24 called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve the country’s current economic challenges.

Tinubu made the call in a Christmas message signed by his Media Officer, Mr Tunde Rahman in Lagos. He urged Nigerians to learn from the example of Jesus Christ “who faced and overcame the greatest evil” by uniting to overcome the country’s various challenges.

