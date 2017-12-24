Christmas: Mrs Buhari shares food items to FCT Christians

The wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has donated food items to Christians in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to celebrate Christmas.
The food items included bags of rice, cartons of macaroni and spaghetti, Indomie noodles, bags of Samolina and other assorted items.
This is contained in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jimeta-Yola, Adamawa, by her Director of Information, Mr Suleiman Haruna.
READ ALSO: Armed robber mistakenly shoots partner dead during robbery in Bayelsa
It said the wife of the president was represented by Mrs Gimbiya Dogara, wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives.
While presenting the items, the wife of the President urged Christian communities to continue praying for peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.
The statement indicated that the items were distributed at the ECWA Church in Garki, Abuja.
Receiving the items, the FCT Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Jonah, thanked Mrs Buhari for identifying with the Christian community at this festive period.
Jonah assured Mrs Buhari that the items would be distributed to all the Christian groups in the FCT.
“We want to assure you that by the grace of God, the distribution would go round all the Christian groups,” he said.
He also expressed the community’s continued support for Buhari’s administration in its bid to tackle corruption, insecurity and improve the economy.
Also speaking, the CAN chairman, North Central, Rev. Isreal Akanji, said the kind gesture showed a sense of love and unity.
PAY ATTENTION:Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
“I am really grateful, this is leadership; it is a sense of love and unity for the nation.
“Hajiya Aisha Buhari is a Muslim and she knows that this celebration is for Christians and yet she has decided to brighten the hearts of Christians,” Akanji said.
Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Sen Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, December 24 called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve the country’s current economic challenges.
Tinubu made the call in a Christmas message signed by his Media Officer, Mr Tunde Rahman in Lagos. He urged Nigerians to learn from the example of Jesus Christ “who faced and overcame the greatest evil” by uniting to overcome the country’s various challenges.
Fuel scarcity: This is getting too much for us - Nigerians lament - on NAIJ.com TV:[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
Celebrating Christmas amid fuel scarcity
Eze Onyekpere Fellow Nigerians, we are celebrating Christmas and fuel scarcity at the same time. Yes, we are celebrating fuel scarcity because it seems we enjoy
Osun collected N121.6bn in 29 months, says Aregbesola
Femi Makinde, Osogbo The Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Sunday that the state collected the sum of N121.6bn as statutory allocation and other earnings
Ambode, Obasa, Ashafa preach love at Christmas
Sesan Olufowobi The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and the Senator representing the Lagos East
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigerians Take Buhari's Case To Yoruba Shrine, Spiritually Nails His Heart, Eyes To Tree [WATCH VIDEO]
Nigerians are uncontrollably angry, the want their president, Muhammadu Buhari to die by any means possible as they claim to have suffered a lot within
Medical Video: Here Is What Eating Pork Does Inside Your Body!!
The consumption of pork is forbidden in many countries and one of the great reasons is because it’s considered as “unclean”. Do you need any
Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training
Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video of her strength training at the gym
Graphic video shows baby born with heart outside her body
Tazmina Khatun, 28, gave a natural birth to her daughter in a government-run hospital on Wednesday in a nondescript village in Assam in northeast India.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Politics: WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Trump's first 10 big-name endorsements
President Donald Trump values loyalty above most other qualities. "Loyalty is extremely important to me," Trump wrote in his 2015 book, "Great Again: How to
Why PDP cannot ‘change the change’
Ayisha Osori If you think there is only one way to run a successful, winning political party, let me save you time; this is not for
Judge orders Shell, Eni to stand trial on alleged corruption in Nigeria
An Italian judge has ordered oil majors Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Eni (ENI.MI) to stand trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria with the CEO
President's daughter scandal: what should we know?
Julienne Nguesso, Congo president daughter was recently in the center of a scandal after she refused to oblige her blackmailer. 50-year-old Julienne is married, but
Hijab controversy: Reps intervene, ask committee to investigate alleged rights violation
John Ameh, Abuja The House of Representatives on Tuesday intervened in the raging controversy over the refusal of the Nigerian Law School to call a graduate,
Most Watched Movies
Heart Of Giving 4
Starring; Yul Edochie
Heart Of Giving 3
Starring; Yul Edochie
True Love Never Dies
True Love Never Dies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Under My Roof 1
Starring; Angela Okorie
Who Do I Love
Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made
Post Your Comment below: >>