Sale of substandard products to attract N1m fine



Anna Okon

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has warned against the sale of substandard products as the offence will henceforth attract a penalty of N1m.

The Director-General, SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, who stated this, noted that it was part of the provisions of the SON Act.

Aboloma, who spoke in Kano at a stakeholders’ forum on the impact of the SON Act on consumers and businesses, noted that the previous laws under which the organisation operated did not provide commensurate sanctions against offenders.

He was represented at the forum by the Kano State Coordinator of SON, Yunusa Mohammed.

According to him, the new law has provided an enabling environment for the organisation and makes provision for substandard product importers to be instantly penalised.

Faithful implementation of the new Act will guarantee increased sales to genuine manufacturers and importers, he said.

He pointed that there were provisions in the Act, which manufacturers, importers and other stakeholders must acquaint themselves with so as to ensure necessary sensitisation and collaboration in the campaign against substandard products.

Aboloma added that only businessmen with unscrupulous tendencies had reasons to fear the implementation of the new SON Act.

According to a statement from the agency, among other things, the Act allows SON to remove substandard products wherever they are found without any restraint, including judicial intervention for 90 days.

The statement also quoted the Vice President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Kano, Ali Madugu, who was one of the guest speakers, as saying that everybody was a consumer and a stakeholder in the campaign against substandard products.

He said, “From SON to the average Nigerian, we are all consumers; and consumers are in the best position to spread the news. So a forum like this is part of the engagement.

“Nigerians must all appreciate the consequences of the patronage of substandard products to the safety of lives and property. We should be our brothers’ keepers.”

