Transcorp, Dangote Cement, Aiico top weekly trade volumes

Stanley Opara
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, Dangote Cement Plc and Aiico Insurance Plc emerged as the top three equities for the past week (volume-wise) after accounting for 1.335 billion shares worth N125.907bn in 888 deals.
They contributed 59.52 per cent and 90.07 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.
The financial services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 984.584 million shares valued at N10.588bn traded in 11,116 deals; thus contributing 43.89 per cent and 7.57 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.
The industrial goods industry followed with 564.804 million shares worth N125.378bn in 927 deals. The third place was occupied by conglomerates industry with a turnover of 804.447 million shares worth N561.921m in 689 deals.
A total turnover of 2.243 billion shares worth N139.789bn in 18,466 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange in contrast to a total of 1.852 billion shares valued at N51.523bn that exchanged hands the penultimate week in 23,863 deals.
Also traded during the week were a total of 3,070 units of Exchange Traded Products valued at N455,245.00 executed in eight deals, compared with a total of 1,120 units valued at N14,179.00 that was transacted the previous week in four deals.
A total of 3,780 units of the Federal Government Bonds valued at N3.931m were traded last week in 17 deals, compared with a total of 5,382 units valued at N5.68m transacted the previous week in 17 deals.
The NSE All-Share Index and market capitalisation appreciated by 0.22 to close the week at 38,522.14 and N13.709tn, respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished higher during the week with the exception of the NSE ASeM, NSE Consumer Goods and the NSE Lotus II Indices that depreciated by 1.82 per cent, 1.37 per cent, and 0.51 per cent, respectively.
Thirty-five equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 16 of the previous week. Twenty-five equities depreciated in price, lower than 46 equities of the previous week, while 112 equities remained unchanged higher than 110 equities recorded in the preceding week.
A total volume of 1.5million units of 7.965 per cent FGNSB November 2047 and 6.5 per cent FGN SB November 2027, respectively, were admitted to trade at the Exchange on December 21, 2017.
