APC women write to Buhari, decry marginalisation



John Alechenu, Abuja

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress under the aegis of the All Progressives Women Leaders have decried the marginalisation of women in the political appointments so far made by the APC-led administration.

This was made public in an open letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Sunday.

The women expressed displeasure with the way the womenfolk had been treated since the party assumed power in 2015.

The letter was signed by the Convener, Buharian Culture Organisation, Miriam Ikunaiye, a member of the mobilisation committee of the 2015 APC Presidential Campaign in Ondo State, Ayoade Simisola and seven others.

The women lamented that they spent time, resources and took risks and withstood threats and in some cases death while moving round the country to mobilise support but that they had never been appreciated.

Members of the group explained that despite having high calibre of women who used the period of the campaigns to prove their worth, they were relegated to the background as soon as the government was formed.

While pleading with the President to grant them a face to face meeting “as the 2019 elections approach,” they explained that they were left with no option but to “resort to this approach as all other forms of entreaties have failed to yield the desired results.”

The letter read in part, “We have patiently watched with all humility, the sidelining of women of intellect and character of our great party, the APC in the political appointments made till date.

“These are women who worked out their hearts and spent their resources, sometimes at the detriment of their families; travelled the length and breadth of this country to get a fair deal for the women and youths; justice; good governance, succour to the downtrodden; development to our people and dear nation which in turn ushered in the progressives’ government and our great party to where we are today.

“We worked tirelessly and selflessly to get our great party to the seat of government. We were resolute in our cause to secure the seat of power for our great party, the  APC and the progressives even in the face of humiliation, threats and death.

“Unfortunately, we were neither appreciated, nor recognised for our bravery and we can only wonder when we will be able to further bring our skills, experience and passion for change to bear its full cause in this present administration.

“To this effect, and as 2019 approaches, we would appreciate it if we could be given an audience with Your Excellency to further express our plight as a caucus.”

The women leaders expressed hope that the appointment of Mr. Boss Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation would bring in the much awaited inclusion and recognition of women.

