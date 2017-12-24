APC women write to Buhari, decry marginalisation

John Alechenu, Abuja
Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress under the aegis of the All Progressives Women Leaders have decried the marginalisation of women in the political appointments so far made by the APC-led administration.
This was made public in an open letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Sunday.
The women expressed displeasure with the way the womenfolk had been treated since the party assumed power in 2015.
The letter was signed by the Convener, Buharian Culture Organisation, Miriam Ikunaiye, a member of the mobilisation committee of the 2015 APC Presidential Campaign in Ondo State, Ayoade Simisola and seven others.
The women lamented that they spent time, resources and took risks and withstood threats and in some cases death while moving round the country to mobilise support but that they had never been appreciated.
Members of the group explained that despite having high calibre of women who used the period of the campaigns to prove their worth, they were relegated to the background as soon as the government was formed.
While pleading with the President to grant them a face to face meeting “as the 2019 elections approach,” they explained that they were left with no option but to “resort to this approach as all other forms of entreaties have failed to yield the desired results.”
The letter read in part, “We have patiently watched with all humility, the sidelining of women of intellect and character of our great party, the APC in the political appointments made till date.
“These are women who worked out their hearts and spent their resources, sometimes at the detriment of their families; travelled the length and breadth of this country to get a fair deal for the women and youths; justice; good governance, succour to the downtrodden; development to our people and dear nation which in turn ushered in the progressives’ government and our great party to where we are today.
“We worked tirelessly and selflessly to get our great party to the seat of government. We were resolute in our cause to secure the seat of power for our great party, the APC and the progressives even in the face of humiliation, threats and death.
“Unfortunately, we were neither appreciated, nor recognised for our bravery and we can only wonder when we will be able to further bring our skills, experience and passion for change to bear its full cause in this present administration.
“To this effect, and as 2019 approaches, we would appreciate it if we could be given an audience with Your Excellency to further express our plight as a caucus.”
The women leaders expressed hope that the appointment of Mr. Boss Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation would bring in the much awaited inclusion and recognition of women.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: [email protected]
Related Articles
Celebrating Christmas amid fuel scarcity
Eze Onyekpere Fellow Nigerians, we are celebrating Christmas and fuel scarcity at the same time. Yes, we are celebrating fuel scarcity because it seems we enjoy
Osun collected N121.6bn in 29 months, says Aregbesola
Femi Makinde, Osogbo The Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Sunday that the state collected the sum of N121.6bn as statutory allocation and other earnings
Ambode, Obasa, Ashafa preach love at Christmas
Sesan Olufowobi The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and the Senator representing the Lagos East
Most Watched VideosView all posts
FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The
5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera
5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera
60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant
60 Yr Old Man Pregnant 12 yr old girl
Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training
Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video of her strength training at the gym
Most Read NewsView all posts
Saraki: Senate President urges agencies to enforce drug laws
Saraki Senate President urges agencies to enforce drug laws Saraki also threatened to withhold the budgetary allocation of all non-performing enforcement agencies in the country. Published: 21:16 Pulse
NYSC launches CV portal for corps members
The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has launched a curriculum vitae, CV, web repository and job portal in furtherance of its drive at ensuring the
EFCC quizzed me 109 times, says ex-commissioner, Ojakovo
By Oboh Agbonkhese A former Delta State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Love Ojakovo, has said doing business in Nigeria is far easier than being a politician, revealing
LASU female student spent 6-years in Kirikiri prison for not having se.x with IPO
Lagos state university undergraduate student by name Amanda was just released from Kirikiri prison where she has spent the last 6-years largely due to not
You did not spend a dime on President Buhari’s campaign - El-rufai challenges Atiku
- Governor El-Rufai claimed Atiku did not finance President Buhari's campaign in 2015- He said the APC is not bothered by his defection- The Kaduna
Most Watched Movies
Heart Of Giving 3
Starring; Yul Edochie
My Sister My World
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
My Sister My World 2
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Count On Me
A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus
Who Do I Love
Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made
Under My Roof 1
Starring; Angela Okorie
Post Your Comment below: >>