Amosun supports CDAs with N49.5m

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has presented cheques of N49.5m to 216 Community Development Associations in the state as grants-in-aid to compliment their self-help projects.
The governor, while presenting the cheques in Abeokuta, described the associations as a veritable tool in nation building.
“Today’s disbursement of N49.5m as grants-in-aid and subventions to our various CDAs and CDCs will, among others, motivate, strengthen and boost the operational efficiency and activities of our Community Development Associations and Community Development Committees,” Amosun stated.
The governor pledged that his administration would not hesitate to support the CDAs across the state within available resources, and enjoined the beneficiaries to use the grant judiciously to improve the living standards of their communities.
He also pledged to support them in the construction of a secretariat with the promise of N5m to fast-track the completion of the project.
The Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Gbenga Adenmosun, stated that 216 CDAs would benefit from the grants-in aid and subventions would go to 210 area, 20 zonal and three senatorial CDCs.
Also Speaking during the ceremony, the Chairman, State Council of Community Development Associations, Alhaji Razaaq Ikupoliyi, applauded the government for being development inclined and for its support for CDAs in the state, adding that they would strive to do more developmental projects so as to ensure that the dividends of democracy cut across all.
