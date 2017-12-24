LASG, others canvass awareness of real estate fraud

Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi
The Lagos State Government says increased advocacy and public enlightenment will eradicate or reduce to the barest minimum incidences of real estate fraud in the state.
The Commissioner for Housing, Gbolahan Lawal, stated this at the 2017 stakeholders’ forum of the Lagos State Real Estate Transaction Department.
He said the government had set out rules and regulations for the practice of estate agency in the state in order to protect residents and stimulate growth, adding that there was the need for enlightenment on the most common types on fraud in real estate transactions.
Lawal stated, “As much as the government is committed to the regulation of this noble profession, stakeholders must also collaborate with the government to solve the problem of fraud in the industry.
“There must be a collective resolve to push dubious agents and practitioners out of the industry through public enlightenment and participation in real estate related issues.”
An estate surveyor and valuer, Chudi Ubosi, said real estate fraud was high because of the wide gap between demand and supply of houses.
“Nigeria has 16 million housing deficit nationwide and by the United Nations standards, we need to add 750,000 units annually to bridge the gap. Currently, annual addition to the housing stock is less than 50,000. Lagos has 3.50 million housing deficit, while net daily inflow to Lagos is about 800 persons and annual addition to the housing stock in the state is less than 10,000 units,” he noted.
According to him, real estate fraud is not limited to Nigeria and it may be difficult to eradicate, but it can be brought to a bare minimum if all stakeholders play a role.
“There should be more intense regulation and stiffer penalties to serve as deterrent,” Ubosi added.
The Executive Director, International Centre for Human Rights, Non-violence and Safety Awareness, Mrs. Ene Unobe, said investors should beware of juicy real estate deals.
She added, “One of the most basic rules in real estate is that if a deal sounds too good to be true, it most likely is a fraud, be wary of online listings of well affordable luxury properties that could even come with discounts.
“This is one of the most enticing tools scammers deploy to rob property seekers of their hard-earned money, and in some cases, life savings are lost to these fraudsters.”
She said to address the housing deficit in Lagos State and the country in general, stakeholders should ensure that the challenges in the industry were addressed so that more investors could partner the government and other relevant institutions to provide affordable shelter.
Unobe demanded that real estate fraudsters should be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to them and other members of the public.
“This will go a long way to create confidence in the minds of the public and potential investors,” she stated.
A stakeholder, Mr. Rasheed Oyeleye, said to detect and prevent real estate fraud required adequate knowledge.
