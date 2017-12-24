TCN clears 454 power equipment containers abandoned at seaports

Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja
The Transmission Company of Nigeria on Sunday announced that it had cleared 454 power equipment containers that were abandoned by contractors at various seaports across the country.
It also said in a statement issued in Abuja that the country recorded peak generation of 5,222.3 megawatts of electricity, effectively transmitted through the national grid on December 18, 2017 at 9pm.
The General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, said the achievement was the highest that had been recorded in Nigeria’s power sector.
The firm stated that it had developed the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme to enable it to execute critical transmission projects.
It said this necessitated the clearing of the stranded containers carrying transmission equipment, adding that the move would enable it to complete previously abandoned projects and expand the grid’s capacity.
“Of the 759 containers abandoned by contractors at the seaports within the last five years, 454 have been cleared from March to date. Payment for 193 containers has been made and they are being cleared, while payment for the outstanding 112 containers is yet to be made,” the TCN stated.
It explained that all the 454 containers cleared from the ports had been taken to construction sites in Yola, Gulak, Katsina, Jos, Dambatta, Ganmo, Abeokuta, Onitsha and Benin.
Other construction sites are Odoguyan, Ede, Igangan, Okene, Walalambe, Akwanga, Kachia, Kumbotso and Kaduna.
The statement added that the containers had been abandoned at the ports for between two and six years by contractors for various reasons, including suspension of the TCN Import Duty Exemption Certificate in 2013 by the Ministry of Finance; slow processing of the IDEC by the firm in the past; and inefficiency of the contractors.
“The result was several uncompleted transmission projects in various parts of the country,” the company added.
The TCN also said in the statement, “The 5,222.3 megawatts surpassed the 5,155.9MW achieved on December 8, 2017, and the earlier peak of 5,074.70MW achieved on February 2, 2016.”
