Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

TCN clears 454 power equipment containers abandoned at seaports



Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria on Sunday announced that it had cleared 454 power equipment containers that were abandoned by contractors at various seaports across the country.

It also said in a statement issued in Abuja that the country recorded peak generation of 5,222.3 megawatts of electricity, effectively transmitted through the national grid on December 18, 2017 at 9pm.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, said the achievement was the highest that had been recorded in Nigeria’s power sector.

The firm stated that it had developed the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme to enable it to execute critical transmission projects.

It said this necessitated the clearing of the stranded containers carrying transmission equipment, adding that the move would enable it to complete previously abandoned projects and expand the grid’s capacity.

“Of the 759 containers abandoned by contractors at the seaports within the last five years, 454 have been cleared from March to date. Payment for 193 containers has been made and they are being cleared, while payment for the outstanding 112 containers is yet to be made,” the TCN stated.

It explained that all the 454 containers cleared from the ports had been taken to construction sites in Yola, Gulak, Katsina, Jos, Dambatta, Ganmo, Abeokuta, Onitsha and Benin.

Other construction sites are Odoguyan, Ede, Igangan, Okene, Walalambe, Akwanga, Kachia, Kumbotso and Kaduna.

The statement added that the containers had been abandoned at the ports for between two and six years by contractors for various reasons, including suspension of the TCN Import Duty Exemption Certificate in 2013 by the Ministry of Finance; slow processing of the IDEC by the firm in the past; and inefficiency of the contractors.

“The result was several uncompleted transmission projects in various parts of the country,” the company added.

The TCN also said in the statement, “The 5,222.3 megawatts surpassed the 5,155.9MW achieved on December 8, 2017, and the earlier peak of 5,074.70MW achieved on February 2, 2016.”

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/12/2017 18:08:00 Celebrating Christmas amid fuel scarcity

Celebrating Christmas amid fuel scarcity

Eze Onyekpere Fellow Nigerians, we are celebrating Christmas and fuel scarcity at the same time. Yes, we are celebrating fuel scarcity because it seems we enjoy

0 News 24/12/2017 18:08:00 Osun collected N121.6bn in 29 months, says Aregbesola

Osun collected N121.6bn in 29 months, says Aregbesola

Femi Makinde, Osogbo The Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Sunday that the state collected the sum of N121.6bn as statutory allocation and other earnings

0 News 24/12/2017 18:08:00 Ambode, Obasa, Ashafa preach love at Christmas

Ambode, Obasa, Ashafa preach love at Christmas

Sesan Olufowobi The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and the Senator representing the Lagos East

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 16/02/2017 04:54:00 Couple with 'miracle' pregnancy in moving marriage proposal

Couple with 'miracle' pregnancy in moving marriage proposal

Carina Marshall and her partner Kieran Morris were told before Christmas that they had lost their baby, and discovered recently that there was a surviving

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:03:00 The benefit of exercise

The benefit of exercise

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:39:00 5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera

5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera

5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera

0 Videos 13/02/2017 03:13:00 Angry Mortuary Workers Storm Cemetery, Seize Corpse Over Balance Payment. Photos/Video

Angry Mortuary Workers Storm Cemetery, Seize Corpse Over Balance Payment. Photos/Video

This is serious. There was drama at the Tema Community 9 Cemetery in Ghana on Saturday February 11, 2016 when a man who works in

0 Videos 05/01/2017 21:22:00 Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers

Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers

In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:11:00 Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket

Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket

 Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera 



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/12/2017 10:33:00 20 ‘corpers’ get service extension for alleged misconduct in Nasarawa

20 ‘corpers’ get service extension for alleged misconduct in Nasarawa

The National Youth Service Corps in Nasarawa State says 20 corps members are to have an extension of service due to alleged misconduct during the

0 News 21/12/2017 06:16:00 A Nigerian Lady finds N367k in her Piggy bank

A Nigerian Lady finds N367k in her Piggy bank

Another Nigerian lady went to her social media to flaunt the savings she got from her piggy bank. Angelique shared this photo of the N367k

0 News 20/12/2017 03:16:00 Hukumar Kwastam: Adaddin kudin da hukumar kwastam ta samu tsakanin watan janairu zuwa watan nuwamba na bana

Hukumar Kwastam: Adaddin kudin da hukumar kwastam ta samu tsakanin watan janairu zuwa watan nuwamba na bana

Hukumar Kwastam Adaddin kudin da hukumar kwastam ta samu tsakanin watan janairu zuwa watan nuwamba na bana Attah yace dalilin da ya sanya darajar bana ta wuce

0 News 18/12/2017 12:49:00 Tinubu’s political aura can’t save APC in 2019 – PDP

Tinubu’s political aura can’t save APC in 2019 – PDP

By Ola Ajayi, IbadanPEOPLES Democratic Party in Oyo State has said the political influence of the National leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola

0 News 22/12/2017 00:04:00 Some Libya returnees tested HIV positive —Edo SACA boss

Some Libya returnees tested HIV positive —Edo SACA boss

By Simon Ebegbulem BENIN—Edo State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, has said that it has concluded arrangements to recall indigenes of the state who were

0 News 20/12/2017 10:23:00 Arsenal tackle mice invasion at Emirates

Arsenal tackle mice invasion at Emirates

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger may have thought he had enough on his plate with a hectic Premier League Christmas schedule without having to contend with

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:51:00 Under My Roof 1

Under My Roof 1

Starring; Angela Okorie

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:27:00 Heart Of Giving 4

Heart Of Giving 4

Starring; Yul Edochie    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:52:00 Unknown Ceo 2

Unknown Ceo 2

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:15:00 In Bed With My Sister 2

In Bed With My Sister 2

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:57:00 Unknown Ceo

Unknown Ceo

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

cron