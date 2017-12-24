We’ve complied with Fiscal Responsibility Act — Adeosun

Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja
The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Sunday denied claims that her ministry and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation had failed to adhere to the Fiscal Responsibility Act.
The minister, in a statement issued by her Media Adviser, Mr. Oluyinka Akintunde, also said it was untrue that the ministry did not have an annual cash plan for every financial year for the purpose of implementing the Appropriation Act.
She said that both the finance ministry and the OAGF had always complied with the Fiscal Responsibility Act as required by Section 22 of the FRA.
The statement read in part, “The OAGF has always prepared a cash plan for payment on a daily and monthly basis as well as revised it periodically. Both cash payment plan and revised plan are presented to the Cash Management Committee presided over by the Minister of Finance.
“The minister further wishes to elucidate that the Federal Government’s cash payment platform, the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System, makes it mandatory that a cash plan be in place.
“This implies that the cash plan must be prepared, reviewed and finalised on the GIFMIS before any disbursement could be made, whether personnel, overhead or capital expenditure-related.”
It added that the decisions on disbursement for projects were taken and approved by the Cash Management Committee.
