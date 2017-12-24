CBi, NSE develop corporate governance rating system

Stanley Opara

The Convention on Business Integrity and the Nigerian Stock Exchange have moved to develop corporate governance in Nigeria by introducing the Corporate Governance Rating System for companies in the country.

The steering board of the CGRS, was inaugurated on December 12, 2017.

The Steering Board is the governing body of the CGRS, which defines its scope, guides its development and represents its ultimate authority, according to a joint statement by both bodies. It is charged with the responsibility of reviewing and endorsing all acts performed by other bodies and sub-committees of the CGRS and approving the release of the results of the CGRS exercise.

The board comprises six members, two representatives of the CBi, a representative of the Exchange, a representative of the media, a representative of rating agencies and a representative of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At the inaugural meeting, the steering board began the review of the outcome of the roll out phase of the CGRS. The results of the roll out phase will be announced in January 2018 and a certification ceremony will be held for all successful companies and eligible directors in February 2018.

The certification ceremony will showcase the successful companies and their directors that have distinguished themselves as entities and individuals with high standards of corporate governance. The companies and their directors will also be issued with certificates confirming their CGRS certifications.

The Chief Executive Officer, CBi, Soji Apampa, was quoted as saying that, “With the conclusion of this first cycle of the process, deep lessons are emerging regarding decision making of boards and the impact of such decisions on firm performance. There are correlations between quality of governance and various indices that investors would consider important.

“We look forward to celebrating the companies that have distinguished themselves and the beginning of a new cycle of the CGRS certification which will be announced in due course so that listed companies that did not participate in the current cycle as well as companies that did not complete the process would have the opportunity to take part and be CGRS certified.”

Also commenting, the General Counsel and Head of Regulation, NSE, Tinuade Awe, said, “We are excited to have gotten to this final stage of the first CGRS roll out process for all companies listed on the Main and Premium Boards of the NSE.

“The CGRS certification is a thing of immense pride for the successful companies and directors involved, especially given the stringent requirements of the certification process. The NSE remains resolute in its long term commitment to promoting corporate governance, including through the collaboration with the CBi on the CGRS.”

According to the statement, the CBi and NSE will continue to keep the public apprised of developments at the Steering Board.

