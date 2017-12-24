Man slashes girlfriend’s throat for attempting to jilt him

Olaide Oyelude, Katsina

A 21-year-old woman, Aisha Dikko, is presently recuperating at the General Hospital, Kurfi, Katsina State after she was attacked and left for the dead by her boyfriend.

Dikko was said to have been tricked into a bush at Tamawa village in the Kurfi Local Government Area of the state by her boyfriend of five years, Abubakar Sule, 23, who allegedly slashed her throat with a knife.

Sule, who is currently in the police custody, was alleged to have thereafter abandoned Dikko in the bush, believing she was dead.

A Good Samaritan reportedly found the dying lady and rushed her to the General Hospital, Kurfi.

The state Commissioner of Police, Beseng Gwana, confirmed the incident, declaring that Sule would be charged to court soon.

The police boss said, “The Suspect abandoned the lady in the bush thinking that she was dead, but the victim was later found by a Good Samaritan and was rushed to the General Hospital, Kurfi.

“The suspect was traced and apprehended. He confessed to have committed the crime out of jealousy, because the victim had been betrothed to another man.”

Sule told journalists at the police station, Katsina where he was paraded on Saturday,that he attacked her because she was planning to marry another man.

