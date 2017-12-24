Ambode, Obasa, Ashafa preach love at Christmas

Sesan Olufowobi
The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and the Senator representing the Lagos East District in the Senate, Gbenga Ashafa, on Sunday urged Nigerians to see Christmas as an opportunity to express acts of love and kindness to one another, as to well as the vulnerable in the society.
Ambode, in his Christmas message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna, said the season symbolised love and compassion for persons, especially the weak and the underprivileged, adding that everyone must endeavour to put a smile on the faces of persons who might not be able to pay them back.
He said, “Christmas means so much more than mere merriment. It is a veritable avenue to extend love to the disadvantaged in several ways. In this special season therefore, I urge you all to spread love and be your brother’s keeper. This is the real essence of Christmas.”
Ambode, who commended residents for the peaceful atmosphere the state had enjoyed over the years, urged them to embrace peace and continue to pray for peace.
“On our part, we will continue to promote healthy community relations with economic opportunities and empowerment prospects for all,” he added.
Ambode, while wishing Lagosians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2018, urged them to continue to support his administration, assuring them that the New Year would witness greater development across the state.
The Lagos Speaker, in his message signed by his CPS, Musbau Rasak, noted that Nigeria would continue to achieve development and economic revival if the people continued to live in love and tolerate one another.
He said, “Jesus Christ lived a life of love, tolerance and engaging in personal sacrifice for others to thrive. If we can take after him in these special attributes, this country will continue to witness development, growth and economic revival.”
Obasa urged Nigerians to continue to support the All Progressives Congress administration at both federal and state levels.
Senator Ashafa, in his own message, noted that the birth of Christ signified to the Christian community, the arrival of good tidings of love, comfort and joy.
“I therefore seize this opportunity to call on all Nigerians to meditate and act on this timeless message. It is a good time to love by expressing love to one another no matter our religious or ethnic differences.
“Let the present circumstances not rob us of another critical component of the season, which is joy. Let us therefore ensure that not only are our tables filled with the goodies that characterise the season, but also that the tables of the underprivileged among us are filled as well. This is a good way to share the joy,” Ashafa said.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: [email protected]
Related Articles
Celebrating Christmas amid fuel scarcity
Eze Onyekpere Fellow Nigerians, we are celebrating Christmas and fuel scarcity at the same time. Yes, we are celebrating fuel scarcity because it seems we enjoy
Osun collected N121.6bn in 29 months, says Aregbesola
Femi Makinde, Osogbo The Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Sunday that the state collected the sum of N121.6bn as statutory allocation and other earnings
Ambode, Obasa, Ashafa preach love at Christmas
Sesan Olufowobi The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and the Senator representing the Lagos East
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull
This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up
Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up
Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate
Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Ogun Police arrest 20 protesting MAPOLY students for arson
By Daud Olatunji ABEOKUTA-Ogun Police Command, yesterday, said it had arrested no fewer than 20 protesting students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, for alleged arson
Women farmers beg Benue Assembly to prioritize budgetary allocation to Agric
BY PETER DURU, MAKURDIThe President of Nigerian Association of Women In Agriculture, NAWIA, Mrs. Ngizan Chahul has appealed to the Benue State House of Assembly
MAPOLY students protest as lecturers’ strike stalled semester exams
- Hundreds of students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) on Monday, December 18, troop out in protest- The students are protesting the delay in commencement
The relevance of George Orwell’s Animal Farm to modern politics
By John Chukwuma Ajakah British journalist and author, George Orwell (1903-1950) in his satirical fable, Animal Farm published in 1945 by Longman Group Limited, portrays the
Chief of defence staff, others congratulate President Buhari on his 75th birthday
- General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin celebrates President Muhammadu Buhari on his 75th birthday- Chief of defence staff sends his congratulatory message to the president in
Navy rescues four Chinese from kidnappers
The Nigerian Navy in Lagos on Thursday said it rescued four Chinese from kidnappers in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State. The Flag Officer Commanding, Western
Most Watched Movies
Who Do I Love
Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made
Unknown Ceo 2
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Unknown Ceo
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Inside Beauty 1
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Heart Of Giving 4
Starring; Yul Edochie
Heart Of Giving
Starring; Yul Edochie
Post Your Comment below: >>