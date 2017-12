By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor

lagos—THE Network on Police Reform in Nigeria, NOPRIN, has declared the Commissioner of Police, CP, Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal, as the policeman of the year 2017.

Presenting the award to the Commissioner, weekend, Coordinator of the group made up of 49 civil society organisations spread across Nigeria, Okey Nwanguma, said the choice of Mr. Edgal was based on his clear and demonstrable commitment to police professionalism, transparent and responsible policing, respect for and protection of human rights.

Imohimi Edgal Lagos State new police commissioner

According to him, the Lagos CP was equally honoured for the promotion of police community partnership, openness and collaboration with civil society and other critical stakeholders in the criminal justice sector, and his innovative and effective operational strategies for combating crimes.

He explained that this was exemplified in his first week following his appointment as the acting Commissioner of police in the state, saying: “He displayed a rare act of non- tolerance for corruption and abuse of human rights when he promptly responded to a petition against a senior police officer and other officers under him alleging human rights abuse, corruption and misconduct. Edgal set up a multi-stakeholders panel (composed of police officers human rights and media representatives) to investigate the complaint.

“He adopted and implemented disciplinary actions as recommended by the panel. By this singular action, he sent a loud and clear message to police officers in Lagos State that under his leadership, abuse and corruption would not be tolerated. This is a radical departure from the prevalent culture of cover up of alleged crimes and shielding of officers accused of infraction.

“Since Mr. Edgal’s appointment as CP, he has adopted innovative measures and strategies to combat crime. One of the challenges he inherited upon assuming office was the resurgence of crime in Oshodi which turned it, once again, into a no-go area for people at night. In prompt response to public outcry over the frequency of this menace, Edgal deployed men of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, to tackle these bandits. Many of the daredevil bandits were apprehended.”

While presenting the plaque for the award to him, Coordinator of Crime Victims Foundation, CRIVIFON, Gloria Egbuji, noted that the CP on the remarkable achievements he had recorded in the short time he presided over the state.

In his brief comment, CP Edgal thanked the organisations for their recognition and dedicated the award to the Inspector-General of Police; Ibrahim Idris who he said gave the Police all the incentives to ensure a crime-free society.