Says Nigerians are tired of Buhari’s assurances

By Gbenga Olarinoye & Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described this year’s Christmas as the worst ever in the history of the country.

It also called on Nigerians not to despair, but to use the occasion of the festivities to show love, care and encourage one another, regardless of religious, ethnic and political inclinations.

The party equally urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop deceiving Nigerians with words of assurances when he had no clue on how to bring smiles on the faces of the governed, having spent almost three years in office.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan, in Abuja yesterday, the party expressed worry over Nigerians’ inability to merrily celebrate the yuletide due to economic hardship being experienced in the country since the assumption of office by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

It described the nation’s economic situation as a national embarrassment which could not be glossed with deceit, lies and propaganda, urging Nigerians to overcome this very sordid situation by rallying around one another in true love as epitomized in the birth and teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ.

The party stated: “Indeed, this is the worst Yuletide ever. There is no way one can sugarcoat the fact that the anguish Nigerians face today is the incompetence of the APC government, which has also amply demonstrated that it does not care about the welfare and happiness of the citizens.

“Our country’s economic situation has astronomically gone from bad to worse in the last two years and painfully, there is no hope in sight under this APC regime.

“As we speak, many families are completely stranded; many more can no longer afford their basic needs. Nigerians have become ravaged by economic hardship because the APC-led federal government has abandoned them and refused to channel the abundant resources available in the nation for the good of the people.

‘’Instead, they are heartlessly diverting such resources for their selfish political purposes while the people suffer.

“These horrendous realities imposed on us by the APC notwithstanding, we must not become despondent.

“Now that it has become manifest, even by their speeches this season, that those who promised Nigerians El Dorado do not have the littlest capacity to fulfil the smallest of their promises, we as a people must not also abandon ourselves.

The party in a statement by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Prince Diran Odeyemi, in.Osogbo yesterday, said Nigerians were tired of empty promises from the President.

Apparently reacting to President Buhari’s Christmas message to Nigerians that “Better days lie ahead of the nation, despite its current challenges”, the party said the perennial fuel scarcity was created to increase pump price.

According to PDP, high unemployment rate, inflation and series of corruption perpetrated under the present administration are enough evidences that President Buhari has failed woefully.

“In a civilised environment, a score card of failure and evidences of failed promises after three years of governance are enough indices to tender a letter of resignation and not words of assurances of a better tomorrow,” PDP declared.

The party also queried the rationale behind spending N1billion daily to fight “technically defeated” Boko Haram when the citizens were unemployed, hungry and deprived of decent living.

The party stated further: “We sympathise with Nigerians and urge them to compare and contrast.

‘’A government once reigned here that was ready to take ‘bullet’ to ensure its citizens live in comfort and here is another government with all trappings of medieval king that scourged his subjects with scorpions, tormenting them by creating artificial scarcity of the most important product on which our national life and well being is built.”

The party, however, urged Nigerians to endure the hardships of APC government but asked them to be prepared to vote out the APC government in future elections.