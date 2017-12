By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has donated an articulated JAC Towing Van to Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Delta State Command, as part of efforts to ensure free flow of traffic this yuletide.

Making the presentation, Okowa said that effective traffic management was a prerequisite for an improved economy.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Chief Ovie Agas, said that the towing van will assist the FRSC in its traffic management and removal of broken down vehicles on the roads.

Meanwhile, Delta State Committee on Traffic Management, has flagged off ‘Operation free flow of traffic’ to ease the movement of travellers through Asaba to the South-East, South-South and South-West ahead of the Christmas and New Year season.

Flagging off the operation at Niger Bridge, Asaba, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Zanna Ibrahim, charged road users to be mindful of the season and avoid any action that would cause regret.

Zanna who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Idriso Dauda in charge of Operation, said “Remember that your loved ones are at home waiting for you.”

FRSC, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC and other sister security agencies were present during the flag-off.