By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—THE high cost of transportation in Imo State, has continued to increase, with commuters trekking long distances to cut down expenses.

Vanguard monitored the development, yesterday, in Owerri and observed the hardship faced by the people of the state as regards transportation.

Some people who spoke with Our Correspondent argued that it all started from the time the tricycles were banned from operating in the metropolis, coupled with the scarcity of petrol.

It was gathered that moving within the state capital, which used to be between N50 and N80 per distance, has now risen to between N150 and 200, while outskirts of the town cost higher between N500 and N700, as the case maybe, especially late in the evening.

From Wetheral junction to government House round about, N100, while heading to control post is N150. N200 heading to Port Harcourt road up to Hospital junction.

From MCC junction, Uratta, Toronto, to any point is between N150 and N200. Those going to Orlu road which used to be between N50 and N80 now cost between N150 and N200.

The case was said to be more difficult for those heading to Okigwe road where passengers pay N150 and N200, as against N50 and N70.

Also students were not left out in the high cost of transportation, as those going to Federal Polytechnic Nekede and Federal University of Technology, FUTO, were forced to pay between N150 and N200. Which earlier cost N100

Also, Vanguard spoke to some of the commuters, who argued that the situation was far worse at night as some of them pay between N300 and N500 just to get to their destination.

According to one who introduced himself as Chinedu Obikwere, “Do you know that on Saturday night, I paid N400 going to Ihiagwa. While I was coming out in the morning I paid N200. This is the same road I used to pay N150.

In his own experience, one Ada Ndukwu, “I do not stay in the town till night because you will spend triple of what you paid while coming out to the town. We are suffering in this state and the government is pretending that they are not seeing what we are passing through.”