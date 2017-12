By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-ekiti—Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, yesterday inaugurated the 16 newly-elected local government chairmen with a charge to them not to distance themselves from their people.

This was just as the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State commended the people, including workers, pensioners, artisans, market women and youths for refusing to participate in what the party described as compromised local government election, saying the people’s action was a pointer to a total rejection Governor Fayose and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, at the Government House Pavilion, the governor also announced the immediate appointment of 13 immediate past local government chairmen that were not returned for another term as Special Adviser to the Governor in their respective local government areas.

Fayose said: “Remember that the way up is the way down. If you don’t have the money, make yourself available to the people. The people are not asking for much but a shoulder to lean on. We are a small state and if we stay together we will make a great difference.

“This is not a period to stay aloof from the people you are leading. The people are facing a lot of challenges and we must make every effort to ameliorate their suffering. I pray that we will move into a new year of abundance, victory and accomplishment, “ he said.

APC lauds Ekiti voters for boycotting LG polls

Meanwhile, the APC, in a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun said that the refusal of Ekiti people to participate in the election was a “confirmation of our assertion that Ekiti people are only waiting for 2018 governorship election to send Fayose and his PDP into the dustbin of Ekiti political history.”

The Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission, EIEC, had declared PDP as the winner of Saturday’s election contested by four other political parties, namely: Action Democratic Party, ADP, Peoples Party of Nigeria, PPN, Social Democratic Party, SDP, and Peoples Democratic Action, PDA.

Olatunbosun insisted that the low turnout of voters in the election was also an indication that “Ekiti people are seriously angry and can’t wait to vote Fayose out in a free, fair and credible election organised by a credible independent.”

The statement reads in part: “What happened on Saturday is a reaction of Ekiti people to their sufferings over non-payment of pensioners, workers’ salaries, misappropriation and diversion of public funds into personal account, greed and executive rascality through which Fayose has impoverished Ekiti people.”

“It is gratifying though that the Deputy Governor, Prof Kolapo Olusola, admitted while talking to journalists that the polling booths were empty during the election, hinging their absence from polling booths on last Christmas shopping by voters.”

“This is just an untenable alibi. The fact is that people naturally reacted to the sufferings Fayose unleashed on them by his mindless cornering of the state’s resources for his personal enjoyment and that of members of his family while Ekiti people suffer.

“Ekiti people are angry for spending tax payers money on a charade called an election at a time workers and pensioners could not even feed or provide for the needs of their immediate family at Christmas while many are on sick bed on account of the high level of Fayose’s wickedness and heartlessness.

“We appreciate Ekiti people for the total boycott of the purported local government election supervised by his “PDP card-carrying members in SIEC.”