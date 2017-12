- Coaches procured for the Abuja-Kaduna train service have arrived Abuja

- Out of the 10 procured, six are economy, two executives and two baggage vans

- Four arrived at the weekend, while the remaining six would arrive anytime soon

Four out of the ten coaches procured by the Nigeria Railways Corporation (NRC) for the Abuja-Kaduna train service have arrived Abuja.

The coaches which arrived at the weekend were seen being offloaded and mounted, Daily Trust reports.

Boogies of the trains were being positioned for eventual mounting of the coaches.

According to the NRC Abuja liaison officer, Pascal Nnorli, the remaining six coaches would arrive anytime soon.

He added that out of the ten coaches, six are economy, two executives and two baggage vans.

The corporation has plans of commissioning the coaches on January 15, 2018.

The managing director of Nigeria Railway, Fidet Okhiria, recently expressed optimism that the NRC will overcome the challenges of meeting passenger demands when the new coaches are deployed.

Okhiria said when the new coaches are deployed, the Abuja-Kaduna train service would have one express train service and hourly train operations.

NRC has disclosed that the drivers to operate the new trains have already completed their training.

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said the ministry is working with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to resolve the issue with the gas pipelines.

The transportation minister during the recent inspection of the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line in Papalanto, said he was impressed with the level of ongoing construction work.

