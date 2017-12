Controversial entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy lamented the current fuel scarcity in the country while blaming bad leadership for the unfortunate situation. Source: Naija.ng Read more Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Vote for this Article 1 2 3 4 5

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.





About the Author: Ada McPepple