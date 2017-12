- The allegation indicts top goverment officials who were in office during former President Jonathan's administration

- The allegedly stolen money is meant for the settlement of insurance premiums of PHCN's disengaged staff

- The EFCC states that the recovered money is now in its Recovered Fund Account in Central Bank

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says the sum of N27bn, part of the proceeds of the sale of Power Holding Company of Nigeria, was shared among top government officials during former President Goodluck Jonathan's regime in 2014.

READ ALSO: We will remain united - Goodluck Jonathan's Christmas message to Nigerians The EFCC has revealed that the sum of N27bn was embezzled by some named government functionaries. This allegation was made in a court paper filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, December 5.

The total sum of N27,188,232,208.20, allegedly looted by the named officials was said to be meant for settling the insurance premiums of PHCN's former staff.

Top government officials named in the alleged scam were the former chief of staff to the then President Goodluck Jonathan, Brig General Jones Arogbofa (retd.) the former accountant general of the federation, Jonah Otunla; and the former permanent secretary in the ministry of power, Godknows Igali.

Others named in the fraud are former President Jonathan's cousin, Robert Azibaola, a former Director-General, Bureau for Public Enterprises, Benjamin Dikki and a former minister of state for power, Mohammed Wakil.

The commission alleged in its ex parte application stated that the fund was shared thus: Arogbofa got N150m; Dikki N1bn; Igali, N475m; Otunla N3.6bn; Jonathan’s cousin, Azibaola, N2.5bn; and Wakil, N118m.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The petition alleged that the sums of N6,584,785, US$222,000, and N2,028,800,000 in shares of Aso Savings Limited had been recovered from the suspects.

According to PUNCH's report, the money is now in EFCC’s Recovered Funds Account at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Earlier, NAIJ.com reported that Azibaola Robert, a cousin to former President Goodluck Jonathan had been remanded in Kuje Prison pending the determination of his bail application.

Giving the ruling today, Justice Dimgba of the federal high court in Abuja ruled that Azibaola’s wife, Stella could continue to enjoy the administrative bail earlier granted her by the EFCC. He adjourned till Wednesday to rule on the bail application for Azibaola.

Jonathan was never a bad president on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng