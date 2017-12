- Guatemala is set to follow the United States (US)’s step by moving its embassy to Jerusalem

- Guatemala is one of the nine countries that voted to support Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

- Israel has welcomed the move by Guatemala, describing it as an 'important decision'

Guatemala, officially recognised as the Republic of Guatemala, located in Central America, is set to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem following the recent recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by the US president, Donald Trump.

NAIJ.com gathered that Guatemala’s president, Jimmy Morales, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Sunday, December 24 days after Guatemala voted with the US against a non-binding United Nations General Assembly resolution on the matter.

Morales said: "Today I spoke with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. We are talking about the excellent relations that we have had as nations since Guatemala supported the creation of the state of Israel."

"One of the most important topics was the return of the embassy of Guatemala to Jerusalem.

"So I inform you that I have instructed the chancellor to initiate the respective coordination so that it may be."

In a Twitter post, Israeli foreign ministry spokesman, Emmanuel Nahshon, welcomed the move and expressed gratitude, describing the move as an "important decision".

NAIJ.com previously reported that at an emergency session of the United Nation's General Assembly on Thursday, December 21, 128 countries voted by a huge majority to reject Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

NAIJ.com gathered that only nine countries voted to support Trump’s decision while 35 countries abstained.

