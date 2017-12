- FRSC has cautioned the articulated vehicles drivers to maintain normal speed limit on highway to prevent crashes during yuletide

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday, December 25, cautioned the articulated vehicles drivers to maintain normal speed limit on highway to prevent crashes during this period of high volume of traffic.

NAIJ.com gathered that Hyginus Omeje, the FRSC Lagos state sector commander, who gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), also urged the drivers to install the speed limit device to avoid crashes due to over speed.

“There is already increase in the volume of traffic on highways, there is need for the drivers to slow down and maintain normal speed limit.

“Most of the highways are under rehabilitation, drivers should be cautious and should not drive in such a way to jeopardise the safety of other road users and drive with caution,” he said.

Omeje also appealed to the motorists to pay attention to road signs while driving.

He said that majority of drivers were not taking cognisance of numerous signs and symbols on the road.

Omeje gave kudos to Car45, an online car sales platform, which donated pamphlets on road signs and Symbols to the sector command.

“The fliers will go a long way in correcting the illiteracy on the road.

“You could be a PhD holder and be illiterate when it comes to the traffic safety in term of traffic signs and regulations. So every company and stakeholders can also help to domesticate the road signs and safety tips.

“It will go a long way in correcting the ignorant and illiteracy aspect of the causes of crashes attributed to human factor,” he said. (NAN)

NAIJ.com had previously reported that the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, ordered the deployment of 36,000 regular and special marshals nationwide for the end-of-year special patrol operations.

Source: Naija.ng