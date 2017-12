Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was at two filling stations in Lagos state on Sunday, December 22, to inspect the situation caused by the fuel scarcity in the nation.

While some Nigerians have praised the vice president for his spontaneous visit to the filling stations, others condemned the move, claiming that will not in anyway alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

Kenechukwu Caleb Oha: For some reason, I am getting swayed. Visiting a fuel station without obvious intimidating security details, images of him using a power bank and images of a certain Governor buying fuel from black marketers makes me feel this ruling class have not tried to alienate themselves from everyday realities in Nigeria. I appreciate this as an improvement over past governments.

What is worse or horrible is their gross ineptitude and lack of capacity to deal with these problems.

Onyedikachi Kachi: Visiting is not the solution to Nigeria problem, not after people have spent more than they shouldn't have, you will now do something, do something now to bring the fuel to the stations, not visiting.

Ikeh Stanley: This is what a good leader should always do and then act positively to change the situation. Not staying in there cozy offices and lie as if there lives depends on it.

Chiazor Afam: What difference does his visiting people on fuel ⛽ queue do? Has it relieved their sufferings and the price hike? APC has failed Nigerians we can't wait for 2019 to vote this clueless government out of power. Enough is enough we can't continue this way the hardship is unbearable.

Bashir Njidda: We expect to see; queries, sack, redeployments, arrests, apologies, etc.. not visits to fuel queues by our own leaders, this regime should wake up before we start joining queues to do virtually everything...

Ewunokan Godwin: This is called leadership. A govt that come down to see things themselves not send an errant boy.

Ayodele Oyewole Adabale: Some people may not like your steps so far, but you are already stealing the heart of some reasonable Nigerians home and abroad, including me,by your style of first hand experience and nearness to people, even if you could not solve the problem immediately.but showing concern and compassion it’s all it take to be people’s leader, which you are already becoming. Sir keep on the good job.

Chidozie Daniel: I voted for your government with the hope of change, today if I have regrets it's that I gave my time and money to campaign for you and Buhari .in a sane society someone would have been fired by now over this fuel problem.

