The Kaduna residence of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team, was on Sunday, December 24, invaded by unknown gunmen.

The armed criminals who were harmed with sophisticated weapons, demanded for the whereabouts of the Maina and his mother.

The men criminals were said to be in military uniforms.

After ransacking the house, they harassed family members in the house before driving away with a private security man attached to the residence, The Cable reports.

A resident simply identified as Salisu said: “The men were shouting, where is Maina? Where is the mother? Before they tied the security man and took him away.”

Both Maina and his mother were not within the premises at the time of the attack.

Maina’s younger brother said the matter had been reported at the Kawu police station.

The attackers later abandoned the security man in a bush outskirt the city, according to reports.

“The security man taken away in the trunk of the car was later found by some villagers, tied up and handcuffed,” he said..

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com a Federal High Court in Kaduna has been asked to decline jurisdiction over a suit filed by former chairman of the Presidential Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Maina who is challenging the arrest warrant issued against him by an Abuja court has been in the news in recent times after his reinstatement into the civil service and subsequent dismissal.

Abubakar Malami, Nigeria's minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) (SAN) urged the court to dismiss the suit and allow the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the government agency that got the arrest warrant, to proceed with Maina’s arrest and prosecution.

