- Oby Ezekwesili has berated the presidency over a TV documentary about President Buhari

- She said Nigerians are going through a very tough time, yet they chose to release a 'personal marketing promo for Buhari'

A former minister of education and convener of the BringBackOurGirls campaign, Oby Ezekwesili, has condemned the 55-minute documentary about President Muhammadu Buhari.

The documentary, meant to depict the lighter side of Buhari, was aired on Sunday, December 24, on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

According to Ezekwesili, the documentary put together by the media and publicity department of the State House was coming at the wrong time as Nigerians are struggling with the current fuel scarcity.

She described the documentary as personal marketing promo for Buhari.

Ezekwesili said: “Wawu. What a “perfect time” to unveil a personal marketing promo of President @MBuhari to his citizens who are mostly keeping vigil at fuel stations nationwide. Talk about evidence-based Dissonance by @AsoRock…SMH."

In an earlier report by NAIJ.com, presidential spokesman Femi Adesina dismissed assertion that the timing of the airing of 55-minute documentary on President Buhari is faulty considering the hardships being experienced by Nigerians occasioned by fuel scarcity.

Adesina, who was responding to reactions online over the planned airing of the documentary on NTA and Channels Television on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, observed that some of the comments were borne out of genuine concern.

“The reactions mainly dwell on the fact that a documentary showing the human side of the President (as against the well-known iron and steel) is coming at a time there is severe fuel scarcity in the country.

“And I say, why not? Is life all about doom and gloom? Must we sit in ashes and wear sackcloth perpetually, and ignore the brighter side of life? God forbid!"

Meanwhile, the managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, has promised Nigerians that the current fuel crisis being witnessed in the country will disappear in the next two days, the Nation reports.

Baru stated that petrol is currently being subsidised to the tune of N26 per litre.

