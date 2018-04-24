Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Police confirm 16 killed in an attack on worshipers in Benue



The Police Command in Benue has confirmed the killing of 16 people, including two Catholic priests, in fresh attacks on Mbalon community in Gwer Local Government Area.

Mr Owoseni Fatai, its commissioner, told newsmen on Tuesday in Makurdi that unknown gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, opened fire on Catholic worshipers during morning Mass on Tuesday.

“The worshipers were attacked around 5 a.m. during morning Mass.

“Other victims were killed during a burial ceremony later in the day,” he said.

Fatai, who described the attacks as “unfortunate”, vowed to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

He said that preliminary investigation had revealed that the herdsmen had stayed around the area for sometime before carrying out the attacks.

The commissioner said that more Police personnel had been deployed to the area to forestall further attacks.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 09:44:00 World Cup hosts Russia defend anti-racism chief in theft probe

World Cup hosts Russia defend anti-racism chief in theft probe

Russian football bosses are rallying behind World Cup anti-racism inspector Alexei Smertin in an embezzlement probe unfolding less than two months before kickoff. Official 2018 FIFA

0 News 24/04/2018 10:57:00 Stadium reconstruction: Edo Govt. expresses satisfaction with level of work

Stadium reconstruction: Edo Govt. expresses satisfaction with level of work

The Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the level of work so far done at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, now

0 News 24/04/2018 11:33:00 Okpekpe Road Race appoints Ecobank Mobile App as Official Bank Service Platform

Okpekpe Road Race appoints Ecobank Mobile App as Official Bank Service Platform

Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organiser of the acclaimed Okpekpe International Road Race, has named Ecobank Mobile App as the official Banking Service platform for the 2018

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/04/2018 02:38:00 10 things to know about your bank account

10 things to know about your bank account

Your bank account is one of the most important things to understand about your personal finances. Without a bank account, it is difficult to be

0 News 24/04/2018 08:24:00 Libya returnees stage protest at Edo govt house over N1,100 bank deductions on stipends

Libya returnees stage protest at Edo govt house over N1,100 bank deductions on stipends

Some Libya returnees on Tuesday, April 24, were at the Edo state government house in Benin City to protest the management of their stipend accounts

0 News 23/04/2018 15:27:00 Champions League: Salah expects rude welcome from Roma friends

Champions League: Salah expects rude welcome from Roma friends

Mohamed Salah has been told to expect an “unfriendly” welcome from his ex-colleagues when Liverpool take on his former club Roma tonight. SalahSalah comes up against

0 News 22/04/2018 14:03:00 Nigeria is one of the malaria endemic countries in the world - WHO reports

Nigeria is one of the malaria endemic countries in the world - WHO reports

- Nigerian government at every level has been urged to financially support the battle against malaria - This clarion call came from Dr Bamidele Iwalokun,

0 News 17/04/2018 16:52:00 Tech: YouTube CEO addresses video creators for first time since gun attack on its headquarters (GOOG, GOOGL)

Tech: YouTube CEO addresses video creators for first time since gun attack on its headquarters (GOOG, GOOGL)

'); }else{

0 News 18/04/2018 13:26:00 FG Deliberating Using Black Soot To Decimate The Population Of Rivers State – Wike

FG Deliberating Using Black Soot To Decimate The Population Of Rivers State – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC, Federal Government deliberately plans to eliminate a greater percentage of the

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron