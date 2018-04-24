Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Naira appreciates against dollar at investors’ window



The Naira on Tuesday appreciated to N360 to the dollar at the investors’ window, after depreciating for five consecutive days.

The Nigerian currency gained 54kobo to exchange at N360, stronger than N360.54 traded on Monday, while it was sold at N305.7 to the dollar at the CBN window.

Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) window saw the Naira close at N362 to the dollar while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N510 and N445, respectively.

The Naira exchanged at N362 to the dollar at the parallel market, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N510 and N445, respectively.
Traders at the market expressed confidence in the ability of the CBN to maintain the stability of the Naira at the foreign exchange market.

With the 22billion dollars Diaspora remittance recorded in 2017 and the increase in external reserves to about 47 billion dollars, the Naira may be on its way to greater stability.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 09:44:00 World Cup hosts Russia defend anti-racism chief in theft probe

World Cup hosts Russia defend anti-racism chief in theft probe

Russian football bosses are rallying behind World Cup anti-racism inspector Alexei Smertin in an embezzlement probe unfolding less than two months before kickoff. Official 2018 FIFA

0 News 24/04/2018 10:57:00 Stadium reconstruction: Edo Govt. expresses satisfaction with level of work

Stadium reconstruction: Edo Govt. expresses satisfaction with level of work

The Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the level of work so far done at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, now

0 News 24/04/2018 11:33:00 Okpekpe Road Race appoints Ecobank Mobile App as Official Bank Service Platform

Okpekpe Road Race appoints Ecobank Mobile App as Official Bank Service Platform

Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organiser of the acclaimed Okpekpe International Road Race, has named Ecobank Mobile App as the official Banking Service platform for the 2018

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 02/01/2018 00:58:00 [Music] BOG – Hold It Down

[Music] BOG – Hold It Down

by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 24/04/2018 04:49:00 Why Power Sector Is Not Working - Fashola

Why Power Sector Is Not Working - Fashola

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has observed that the failure of the Nigerian power sector to work has nothing to

0 News 23/04/2018 12:48:00 Glo Gbam plus code and tariff

Glo Gbam plus code and tariff

Glo Nigeria doesn't stop to present new convenient tariff plans for its subscribers. Find out Glo Gbam plus code, advantages and main features. So be

0 News 17/04/2018 22:15:00 Tinubu blames Jonathan, others for country’s woes

Tinubu blames Jonathan, others for country’s woes

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader, All Progressives Congress(APC) has again blamed past civilian administrations, especially the Jonathan government  for the nation’s economic woes. Bola TinubuTinubu spoke

0 News 24/04/2018 12:47:00 Nigeria’s Siasia in line to become the next coach of a top African country

Nigeria’s Siasia in line to become the next coach of a top African country

- Rio Olympics bronze medal winning coach Samson Siasia among the coaches listed to replace Hugo Broos as Cameroon head coach- He led the Nigeria

0 News 23/04/2018 03:29:00 Lifestyle: Kate Middleton has gone into labour with her third child

Lifestyle: Kate Middleton has gone into labour with her third child

'); }else{

0 News 23/04/2018 02:57:00 2 Brothers Kill Their Brother Over Allegations Of Witchcraft

2 Brothers Kill Their Brother Over Allegations Of Witchcraft

Policemen from Akwa Ibom State Command have arrested two brothers, Akaninyene and Ime Enyeokpon, who allegedly conspired and murdered their brother, Friday Enyeokpon, over witchcraft

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

cron