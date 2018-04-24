Naira appreciates against dollar at investors’ window

The Naira on Tuesday appreciated to N360 to the dollar at the investors’ window, after depreciating for five consecutive days.
The Nigerian currency gained 54kobo to exchange at N360, stronger than N360.54 traded on Monday, while it was sold at N305.7 to the dollar at the CBN window.
Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) window saw the Naira close at N362 to the dollar while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N510 and N445, respectively.
The Naira exchanged at N362 to the dollar at the parallel market, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N510 and N445, respectively.
Traders at the market expressed confidence in the ability of the CBN to maintain the stability of the Naira at the foreign exchange market.
With the 22billion dollars Diaspora remittance recorded in 2017 and the increase in external reserves to about 47 billion dollars, the Naira may be on its way to greater stability.
Related Articles
World Cup hosts Russia defend anti-racism chief in theft probe
Russian football bosses are rallying behind World Cup anti-racism inspector Alexei Smertin in an embezzlement probe unfolding less than two months before kickoff. Official 2018 FIFA
Stadium reconstruction: Edo Govt. expresses satisfaction with level of work
The Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the level of work so far done at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, now
Okpekpe Road Race appoints Ecobank Mobile App as Official Bank Service Platform
Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organiser of the acclaimed Okpekpe International Road Race, has named Ecobank Mobile App as the official Banking Service platform for the 2018
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
[Music] BOG – Hold It Down
by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Why Power Sector Is Not Working - Fashola
The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has observed that the failure of the Nigerian power sector to work has nothing to
Glo Gbam plus code and tariff
Glo Nigeria doesn't stop to present new convenient tariff plans for its subscribers. Find out Glo Gbam plus code, advantages and main features. So be
Tinubu blames Jonathan, others for country’s woes
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader, All Progressives Congress(APC) has again blamed past civilian administrations, especially the Jonathan government for the nation’s economic woes. Bola TinubuTinubu spoke
Nigeria’s Siasia in line to become the next coach of a top African country
- Rio Olympics bronze medal winning coach Samson Siasia among the coaches listed to replace Hugo Broos as Cameroon head coach- He led the Nigeria
2 Brothers Kill Their Brother Over Allegations Of Witchcraft
Policemen from Akwa Ibom State Command have arrested two brothers, Akaninyene and Ime Enyeokpon, who allegedly conspired and murdered their brother, Friday Enyeokpon, over witchcraft
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Post Your Comment below: >>