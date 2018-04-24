Naira appreciates against Dollar, Pound at parallel market

- The Naira has gained strength against the American Dollar at the investors’ window
- The Nigerian currency trades at N362, N510 and N445 against the Dollar, Pound Sterling and Euro respectively at parallel market
- Traders at the market expressed confidence in the ability of the CBN to maintain the stability of the Naira at the foreign exchange market.
The Naira on Tuesday, April 24, appreciated to N360 to the dollar at the investors’ window, after depreciating for five consecutive days, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
According to NAIJ.com findings, it was gathered that the local currency maintained the N445 per Euro rate it closed at on Monday, April 23.
The Nigerian currency gained 54kobo to exchange at N360, stronger than N360.54 traded on Monday, April 23, while it was sold at N305.7 to the dollar at the CBN window.
Naira appreciates to N362 against dollar at parallel market
Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) window saw the Naira close at N362 to the dollar while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N510 and N445, respectively.
The Naira exchanged at N362 to the dollar at the parallel market, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N510 and N445, respectively.
Traders at the market expressed confidence in the ability of the CBN to maintain the stability of the Naira at the foreign exchange market.
PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
NAN reports that with the 22billion dollars Diaspora remittance recorded in 2017 and the increase in external reserves to about 47 billion dollars, the Naira may be on its way to greater stability.
Can 1 Naira ever become 1 US dollar again on the Forex market? - on NAIJ.com TV.
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
World Cup hosts Russia defend anti-racism chief in theft probe
Russian football bosses are rallying behind World Cup anti-racism inspector Alexei Smertin in an embezzlement probe unfolding less than two months before kickoff. Official 2018 FIFA
Stadium reconstruction: Edo Govt. expresses satisfaction with level of work
The Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the level of work so far done at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, now
Okpekpe Road Race appoints Ecobank Mobile App as Official Bank Service Platform
Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organiser of the acclaimed Okpekpe International Road Race, has named Ecobank Mobile App as the official Banking Service platform for the 2018
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Important facts you should know about anti-open grazing law in Benue state
Benue state has been a centre of crises and killings since the beginning of the year. From one local government to the other, the state
Have rethink on law against same sex marriage, PM May tells Nigeria, others
We’ll not pre-empt Buhari’s reaction — Ja’afaruAs CAN, PFN kick By Sam Eyoboka, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Luminous Jannamike ABUJA—BRITISH Prime Minister, Theresa May, has told Nigeria and
Obaseki vows to make Secretariat buildings, street lights ready before December
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state secretariat buildings and streets lights in the state capital will be powered with a Power
In Sokoto: Lawmaker offers free medical treatment to 10,000 constituents
Rep. Abdussamad Dasuki (APC-Sokoto), has commenced free medical treatment to 10,000 constituents in his efforts to uplift their wellbeing.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports
Unstoppable Ronaldo the sole survivor of Real’s ‘BBC’
Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema were once the untouchable trio, but only one of Real Madrid’s feted “BBC” can be sure of their
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Post Your Comment below: >>