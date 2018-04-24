Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Naira appreciates against Dollar, Pound at parallel market



- The Naira has gained strength against the American Dollar at the investors’ window

- The Nigerian currency trades at N362, N510 and N445 against the Dollar, Pound Sterling and Euro respectively at parallel market

- Traders at the market expressed confidence in the ability of the CBN to maintain the stability of the Naira at the foreign exchange market.

The Naira on Tuesday, April 24, appreciated to N360 to the dollar at the investors’ window, after depreciating for five consecutive days, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

According to NAIJ.com findings, it was gathered that the local currency maintained the N445 per Euro rate it closed at on Monday, April 23.

The Nigerian currency gained 54kobo to exchange at N360, stronger than N360.54 traded on Monday, April 23, while it was sold at N305.7 to the dollar at the CBN window.

Naira appreciates to N360 against dollar at investors’ window

Naira appreciates to N362 against dollar at parallel market

Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) window saw the Naira close at N362 to the dollar while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N510 and N445, respectively.

The Naira exchanged at N362 to the dollar at the parallel market, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N510 and N445, respectively.

Traders at the market expressed confidence in the ability of the CBN to maintain the stability of the Naira at the foreign exchange market.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

NAN reports that with the 22billion dollars Diaspora remittance recorded in 2017 and the increase in external reserves to about 47 billion dollars, the Naira may be on its way to greater stability.

Can 1 Naira ever become 1 US dollar again on the Forex market? - on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 09:44:00 World Cup hosts Russia defend anti-racism chief in theft probe

World Cup hosts Russia defend anti-racism chief in theft probe

Russian football bosses are rallying behind World Cup anti-racism inspector Alexei Smertin in an embezzlement probe unfolding less than two months before kickoff. Official 2018 FIFA

0 News 24/04/2018 10:57:00 Stadium reconstruction: Edo Govt. expresses satisfaction with level of work

Stadium reconstruction: Edo Govt. expresses satisfaction with level of work

The Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the level of work so far done at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, now

0 News 24/04/2018 11:33:00 Okpekpe Road Race appoints Ecobank Mobile App as Official Bank Service Platform

Okpekpe Road Race appoints Ecobank Mobile App as Official Bank Service Platform

Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organiser of the acclaimed Okpekpe International Road Race, has named Ecobank Mobile App as the official Banking Service platform for the 2018

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/04/2018 09:15:00 Important facts you should know about anti-open grazing law in Benue state

Important facts you should know about anti-open grazing law in Benue state

Benue state has been a centre of crises and killings since the beginning of the year. From one local government to the other, the state

0 News 17/04/2018 21:19:00 Have rethink on law against same sex marriage, PM May tells Nigeria, others

Have rethink on law against same sex marriage, PM May tells Nigeria, others

We’ll not pre-empt Buhari’s reaction — Ja’afaruAs CAN, PFN kick By Sam Eyoboka, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Luminous Jannamike ABUJA—BRITISH Prime Minister, Theresa May, has told Nigeria and

0 News 19/04/2018 12:41:00 Obaseki vows to make Secretariat buildings, street lights ready before December

Obaseki vows to make Secretariat buildings, street lights ready before December

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state secretariat buildings and streets lights in the state capital will be powered with a Power

0 News 23/04/2018 08:25:00 In Sokoto: Lawmaker offers free medical treatment to 10,000 constituents

In Sokoto: Lawmaker offers free medical treatment to 10,000 constituents

Rep. Abdussamad Dasuki (APC-Sokoto), has commenced free medical treatment to 10,000 constituents in his efforts to uplift their wellbeing.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports

0 News 19/04/2018 17:01:00 Nigerian Entertainment Conference: 5 things to expect from the 6th edition of entertainment industry gathering

Nigerian Entertainment Conference: 5 things to expect from the 6th edition of entertainment industry gathering

'); }else{

0 News 24/04/2018 07:49:00 Unstoppable Ronaldo the sole survivor of Real’s ‘BBC’

Unstoppable Ronaldo the sole survivor of Real’s ‘BBC’

Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema were once the untouchable trio, but only one of Real Madrid’s feted “BBC” can be sure of their

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

cron