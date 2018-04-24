2019: Why President Buhari will win easily - Lai Mohammed

- Lai Mohammed said President Buhari will win 2019 election
- The minister of information said he is not worried out 2019
- He said the fight against Boko Haram insurgency has been difficult
The minister of information, Lai Mohammed has expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 elections.
The minister was quoted as saying this in an interview with Bloomberg, a software and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan
Mohammed said President Buhari was strong politically and will win easily.
“He (Buhari) is very strong and well. I have never lost sleep over the re-election. Buhari will easily win.”
On the fight against Boko Haram, the minister said the fight has been difficult because the insurgents were divided into factions.
He said: “We are using third parties, including foreign parties, through backdoor channels. But the challenge is that there are many factions.”
“The talks are looking good. Some people will criticize this and say how about all those people they killed. But we cannot continue to be stranded in the past forever. We should think about the future, and want a peaceful future.
“The issue is not ethnic or religious, but a problem of diminishing resources, a growing population and climate change that’s dramatically reduced the size of Lake Chad and disrupted the economy in the region.”
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari is to declare open the 61st meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organization/Commission for Africa (UNWTO/CAF), scheduled for 4-6 June 2018 in Abuja, minister Lai Mohammed has said.
Mohammed, the information and culture minister, announced this in Abuja on Tuesday, April 10, when he paid an advocacy visit to his counterpart and head the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello, to intimate him with details of the forthcoming international event.
“The honourable minister of the FCT is the minister of the host city. That makes it imperative for us to make his office our first port of call.
