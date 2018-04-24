Top 50 sweet and romantic SMS for your girlfriend! Show her how much you miss her!

Are you looking for a sweet and romantic way to express how much you missed your girlfriend? Even if you are not good with passionate words, you can use some of these message ideas and make them your own! Here are some of the best missing you text messages for the girl that you love.

Sweet love message for her

If you have trouble finding the best ways to tell your girlfriend that she is always the first thing on your mind, you can send her a romantic message to make sure she knows how much you treasure her. Of course, first of all, you need to be certain that your relationship is serious enough because the girl you just met will most likely be annoyed by such affectionate texts. If you are completely sure that you are head over heels in love with this girl, and she is in love with you too, then you definitely need to tell her about the depth of your feelings, especially when she is far away. While missing you SMS is not the only way to express your love for her. Sometimes it would be appropriate to send these to her and make her heart melt.

Sometimes it would be enough just to say “I miss you so much” but a lot of girls like when their partner is creative. So, you should definitely put your heart and soul into the missing you message. Here is a compilation of the best missing you text message examples that can inspire you for sending one to your girlfriend. Just one lovely SMS can be enough for her to blush like a tomato.

I miss you, baby. And I will be waiting for you to make up your mind for as long as it takes.

I love when we hug, but I hate when we let go. I love when we say hello, but saying goodbye is the hardest part. When you walk towards me, I am the happiest, but I can’t stand watching you go away. I miss you more than anything.

A fish can not survive without fins. A bird is unable to live without wings. A crab will be useless without claws. A cat can do nothing without paws. Without you, I am nothing. I miss you, my baby.

I was diagnosed with “I miss you” syndrome, and now I am struggling with the irreversible side effect of missing you all the time.

I dream of holding you close, taking your hand, hugging you tightly, kissing you slowly, and letting you rest on my chest so you can hear my heart beating, like it always does when you are with me. I miss you so much, darling.

Can you hear this sound? Do you feel this beat? This is my heart. It is always beating for you. I wish you were with me.

When I miss you, I am not okay. I am far from okay. I always wish you were with me, and my heart aches because you are not here.

I have spent so many sleepless nights and sleepy days since you have left. I miss you more than anything in the world.

Someone to kiss, someone to laugh, someone to caress. Someone to talk to, someone to laugh with, someone to always make me smile. Someone to make me feel like myself, and someone to love with all my heart. You are the only one who can fill all these “someone” gaps.

I will never forget the amazing memories I had with you, but we can always create more of them. Come back, my baby.

You are so far away from me, but I close my eyes and feel like you are right here with me.

When I’m with you, time flies just as fast as a plane. When you are far away from me, every second feels like a day, a month, a year. Every clock tick beats a new nail in my heart when you are not here.

The only thing I want is wrapping my arms around you and hugging you so tightly that you will be able to feel my heartbeat.

Do you know what the worst part of missing you is? Every time I try to tell myself to stop missing you, I only miss you more.

When we are far apart, I can’t even breathe. I only suffocate without you.

Want to know what is the worst part of living without you? I keep thinking about these awesome things that we could be doing right now if you were with me.

When I miss you, it is not only a habit but a huge addiction. It is not a compulsion, but desperation full of pain and heartbreak. I miss you every second of my life.

Missing you means that I need you. I dream about kissing you, hugging you and cuddling with you all the time.

I will not ask for much. All I want is to see you and hold your hand. I miss you to the moon and back.

I never have to make myself think about you. Every second of my life, you are on my mind. I miss you so much, my girl.

My every action and every step contain precious memories about you. Every little thing I do reminds me of you. I miss you terribly when you are not with me.

The lovely day is incomplete without the gentle sun. The beautiful night is incomplete without shiny stars and bright moon. As for me, I am incomplete without you. Missing you so much, baby.

When you are not with me, I see no difference between being alive and dead. My sweetheart, come back to me soon.

Loving you is the greatest pleasure in my life, and missing you is the most terrible pain I ever had to endure.

When I miss you, it makes me warm when the weather is cold, and it makes me chilly when the weather is hot. It is a really funny feeling.

The days without you are not worth living. I miss you so much, my sweet baby girl. Please come here soon.

If the day is sunny and bright, I miss you because you are my light. If the weather is rainy, I miss you because I want to hug you under the rain. If the night is clear, I miss you because the millions of stars and the radiant moon remind me of our beautiful times together.

I am not afraid of my worst fears anymore. They are nothing, compared to the fear of losing you and the pain I experience when we are apart.

Every minute apart from you is like a day without water in the desert. I want you to be back with me and to hold you in my arms. I miss you so much, honey.

Why did God have to create the feeling called love? Sure, it brings pleasure when you are with me, but it also brings sadness and pain when you are away from me.

Since you are gone, life is making empty holes in my heart. I can’t talk, walk, eat, or even breathe. I only want this to end. I want you to come back, baby.

I am so lucky to have you, but I am so unlucky to be far away. Missing you so much.

The only thing my poor broken heart needs is your touch. It would take away all my problems at once.

When we are together, my life is a bright blue sky with warm sunshine and colorful rainbow. When we are apart, my life is just a continuous black night. I wish you were here with me.

Life is funny. When I fell in love with you, I felt like the luckiest man in the entire universe. Now, I am heartbroken because you are so far away from me. I wish I could see you soon, my love.

The sunset without you can be compared to the sunrise that never was. I miss you, my lovely girl.

If someone gave me a flower for every time you are on my mind, I would have a never-ending garden of flowers.

Even if you are not always by my side, you are always with me in my heart. I miss you and love you so much.

I would rather kiss you than miss you.

Since you left me, I have earned a master’s degree in Missing You. If our meeting does not take place soon, I might be awarded a Ph.D.

Every time I hear a text message sound, doorbell, or phone call, I always think of you. I miss you so much, darling.

When I miss you, every song that I hear reminds me of you.

If I wanted to describe how much my heart aches when you are not with me, I would probably struggle to find enough words in the dictionary.

I miss you, but it is a temporary feeling. I know that you will be back with me soon. I know nothing in the world could ever keep us apart.

I am a complete mess without you. I just miss you so much that it hurts. Come back to me, the light of my life.

Even if we spent the entire day together, I would still start missing you the second you went away.

When you are not with me, the sun stops shining, and the entire world loses its balance.

Even when you are far away, I still remember the sound of your beautiful voice and the smell of your soft hair.

Every day, missing you becomes easier, because the thought that I am a day further from the last time we met, and a day closer to the next time we meet, fills me with hope.

If you never were apart from me, I would never discover how strong my love for you is. Missing you is just one part of loving you.

This was a compilation of the best “I miss you” messages for your girlfriend. You can send her one when she is far away, to show the full extent of your love for her. However, do not forget to express your love and care for something more than text messages, she will appreciate actions more than words!

