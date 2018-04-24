How to attract women? Best advice for men who want to find true love!

Have you always wondered what makes a man attractive to a woman? This article will list some qualities that real men should possess, according to women who are looking for a relationship. Learn what makes a strong half of the humanity more attractive to women and how each man should use these qualities to show himself in the best light.

What makes a man attractive to a woman physically?

Physical attraction is quite important to women because everyone wants her man to look on top. Of course, you do not have to look like a Hollywood actor, but here are some tips how to win a woman with looks.

According to researches, a lot of women love when the man is taller than her. However, if you are short, you should not worry. Perhaps, you will be lucky to find a woman who is shorter than you or a tall woman would not mind your height. This opinion is subjective because along with people who consider the height of their partner important, there are also a lot of those who will not pay much attention to it and focus on your soul.

The beautiful eyes are highly appreciated by the women. Of course, every lady has her favorite eye color – brown, blue, green, etc. – but what they all love is passion, kindness, and thoughtfulness in the man’s eyes.

Women like when the man has well-groomed hair. Sure, every lady would prefer the man who looks after his hair to the one who is scruffy and washes his hair once a month.

The man should also have a sense of style and be well-dressed. This does not mean that he should always wear formal clothes and spend hours on choosing the style, just that the clothing always has to be clean and chosen with taste. Every woman wants to see a neat man by her side, instead of someone who wears dirty clothes and does not pay attention to his style.

Ladies like when men smile. There is a higher chance to charm a woman if you smile at her, instead of being grumpy. Of course, the smile has to be sincere and not arrogant. This is the indication that the man is nice and sweet, and has a positive outlook on things.

Many women like the distinct jawlines in men. So, if you are often complimented for your jawline, this is already a good sign.

Also, some women love the men who have tattoos, especially on their arms and chest. Nevertheless, this is the matter of personal preference, and a tattoo is not the most important factor in charming women.

Always remember that personal hygiene is really important. Just like you do not want a smelly and scruffy girlfriend, ladies are definitely not looking for these qualities in men. So, you have to shower regularly and use the personal hygiene means.

Most women like when their man has a strong and defined body – which means six pack abs, shoulder muscles, biceps, pecs. Obviously, you will not achieve this in a few days, but it is strongly advised to go to the gym regularly, especially when you feel insecure about your body. Regular workout is not just useful for finding yourself a girlfriend – it also increases confidence and is extremely good for health.

These pieces of advice mostly concerned looks. However, there is more to a man than just looks. Even the most handsome man will not be chosen for long-term relationships if he is shallow and lacks depth. So, we will list the qualities which attract women more than looks.

What makes a woman love a man so much?

Here is a list of things that are important for women when it comes to men. More or less, every woman would appreciate these qualities in her potential lover.

Good manners. Men have to show women their appreciation and respect by simple means – like offering to help them with everyday things, opening the door in front of them, being polite and friendly. Of course, you should not force your help on a woman and make decisions for her, if she does not want it and thinks she is capable of dealing with stuff on her own – many modern women prefer not to rely on men for everything. However, simply following the etiquette and caring about your lady will never hurt, and she will be pleased by the fact you are not indifferent.

Men have to show women their appreciation and respect by simple means – like offering to help them with everyday things, opening the door in front of them, being polite and friendly. Of course, you should not force your help on a woman and make decisions for her, if she does not want it and thinks she is capable of dealing with stuff on her own – many modern women prefer not to rely on men for everything. However, simply following the etiquette and caring about your lady will never hurt, and she will be pleased by the fact you are not indifferent. Intelligence. This does not mean that you have to hold a degree in science. Every person wants to have meaningful conversations with their partner, not just talk about the weather. So, if you want to seem interesting to women, you should have some hobbies, be good at something, and know what is going on in the world. Many ladies love passionate men, whose eyes sparkle when they talk about something they enjoy. You also should have the basic understanding of psychology because it will help you to solve disagreements peacefully. Finally, even if you consider yourself a highly intelligent person, never act like you know everything or shame a woman for not knowing something. In practice, ladies are turned off by such men.

This does not mean that you have to hold a degree in science. Every person wants to have meaningful conversations with their partner, not just talk about the weather. So, if you want to seem interesting to women, you should have some hobbies, be good at something, and know what is going on in the world. Many ladies love passionate men, whose eyes sparkle when they talk about something they enjoy. You also should have the basic understanding of psychology because it will help you to solve disagreements peacefully. Finally, even if you consider yourself a highly intelligent person, never act like you know everything or shame a woman for not knowing something. In practice, ladies are turned off by such men. Down-to-earth personality. No one likes people who act like the world revolves around them. To make the woman like you and want a long-term relationship with you, you need to be genuine, talk in a sincere manner, and listen to her with interest.

No one likes people who act like the world revolves around them. To make the woman like you and want a long-term relationship with you, you need to be genuine, talk in a sincere manner, and listen to her with interest. Tolerance towards other people. If a man tends to make rude and ignorant comments towards others, especially those who are different, then chances are he will not always be respectable in relation to his woman. Lots of modern ladies sense this, and they do not really enjoy when their man makes snarky comments because it makes them doubt if he will ever be as kind and nice to them as he is or if it is just a cover for their first few dates. Women see when their man is open-minded, polite and tolerant with other people, and this solidifies their trust in him.

READ ALSO: How to tell a girl you love her: best tips

Respect for women. No one enjoys it when the man is completely disrespectful towards females. Women would like to be treated like human beings and not just attractive objects. That is why a man has to be caring, attentive, and respectful towards his second half. There is not a single woman who likes manipulative, controlling and rude men, who refuse to respect woman’s basic rights.

No one enjoys it when the man is completely disrespectful towards females. Women would like to be treated like human beings and not just attractive objects. That is why a man has to be caring, attentive, and respectful towards his second half. There is not a single woman who likes manipulative, controlling and rude men, who refuse to respect woman’s basic rights. Charity work. If a man does some charity work, chances are that females who surround him will notice that he is a man with a great heart. Most importantly, the man’s wish to help other people should not be solely motivated by his desire to impress women – it should be his true calling of heart.

If a man does some charity work, chances are that females who surround him will notice that he is a man with a great heart. Most importantly, the man’s wish to help other people should not be solely motivated by his desire to impress women – it should be his true calling of heart. Communicative skills. Women like talking and expressing their thoughts. If a woman finds someone who she can talk about everything to, there is a high chance this union will last for long. In order to have a long-lasting relationship work out, the partners should not only feel passion for each other but also be the best friends and have a lot of common topics to discuss.

Women like talking and expressing their thoughts. If a woman finds someone who she can talk about everything to, there is a high chance this union will last for long. In order to have a long-lasting relationship work out, the partners should not only feel passion for each other but also be the best friends and have a lot of common topics to discuss. A sense of humor. Every woman wants to have laughs from time to time. And certainly no one wants a man who is always serious and grumpy, and it constantly feels like he is judging you. Most of the best relationships are based on relaxed jokes, self-irony and doing silly things together. Of course, it should not be taken to extremes, but this is another talk. In every company, the person with the sense of humor is loved by everyone. Laughing was proved to be one of the factors for a longer living, so if you and your partner want to have a long happy life, you should both make each other laugh a lot.

Every woman wants to have laughs from time to time. And certainly no one wants a man who is always serious and grumpy, and it constantly feels like he is judging you. Most of the best relationships are based on relaxed jokes, self-irony and doing silly things together. Of course, it should not be taken to extremes, but this is another talk. In every company, the person with the sense of humor is loved by everyone. Laughing was proved to be one of the factors for a longer living, so if you and your partner want to have a long happy life, you should both make each other laugh a lot. Admitting to mistakes. In every misunderstanding, you have to throw the stubbornness away and admit if you did something wrong. If you admit to your mistakes easily and try to work hard not to repeat them, then a woman will not want to be upset with you anymore because she will acknowledge your effort.

In every misunderstanding, you have to throw the stubbornness away and admit if you did something wrong. If you admit to your mistakes easily and try to work hard not to repeat them, then a woman will not want to be upset with you anymore because she will acknowledge your effort. Not being afraid of commitment. Most women dream of finding their one and only, who will always be here for them. And not all men are afraid of committing to one woman and staying only with her for the rest of his life. If you make an impression of a man with serious intentions and will continue supporting it with your actions, then a woman will trust you more.

Motivating your partner. Not a single woman wants to have a man who only discourages her and keeps telling her that she is worthless or does not care about her at all. The truly caring partner has to motivate her to do new things and discover new talents. In the perfect union, both partners have to inspire each other.

Not a single woman wants to have a man who only discourages her and keeps telling her that she is worthless or does not care about her at all. The truly caring partner has to motivate her to do new things and discover new talents. In the perfect union, both partners have to inspire each other. Cooking. You should not listen to those who say that cooking is a role for women – in modern society this sounds offensive. The real men have to be able to prepare at least basic meals to feed themselves. Ideally, both partners have to organize the cooking sessions together, because this is a really vital skill. So, if you can cook and can surprise your beloved woman with some delicious meals, there is a guarantee that she will be impressed.

You should not listen to those who say that cooking is a role for women – in modern society this sounds offensive. The real men have to be able to prepare at least basic meals to feed themselves. Ideally, both partners have to organize the cooking sessions together, because this is a really vital skill. So, if you can cook and can surprise your beloved woman with some delicious meals, there is a guarantee that she will be impressed. Sincerity. Lots of women think that the most important part about the man is the ability to express his true feelings and communicate. It can be hard to deal with the silent types who barely show their emotions. It is not true that the real men should be ashamed of being emotional and showing the indication of feelings. If something bothers you, you should be honest with your second half about it. Besides, if a woman wants to confide in you, you should act understanding towards her, either. Above all, the real strong union should feel safe to talk to each other about everything in the world, including worries and struggles.

Lots of women think that the most important part about the man is the ability to express his true feelings and communicate. It can be hard to deal with the silent types who barely show their emotions. It is not true that the real men should be ashamed of being emotional and showing the indication of feelings. If something bothers you, you should be honest with your second half about it. Besides, if a woman wants to confide in you, you should act understanding towards her, either. Above all, the real strong union should feel safe to talk to each other about everything in the world, including worries and struggles. Having goals and working towards them. Women do not need men who are unsure what they want to do in life and keep feeding them with tomorrows. Ladies want to be certain that they connected their life with someone who is hard-working, determined, and who has a purpose in life. You have to show your woman that she can always rely on you.

Being good with kids. A lot of women are planning on being mothers in the future, so they need someone who would actually be a good dad to their kids. Even if your lady is not a fan of children, she will appreciate your ability to communicate with little ones, as it shows you are a caring and responsible man who can show his fondness to those who need it the most. And of course, pets are not the same thing as kids, but in a way, we care for pets similarly to caring for our children, so being fond of pets most definitely will be a huge bonus for your beloved lady.

A lot of women are planning on being mothers in the future, so they need someone who would actually be a good dad to their kids. Even if your lady is not a fan of children, she will appreciate your ability to communicate with little ones, as it shows you are a caring and responsible man who can show his fondness to those who need it the most. And of course, pets are not the same thing as kids, but in a way, we care for pets similarly to caring for our children, so being fond of pets most definitely will be a huge bonus for your beloved lady. Loving a woman just the way she is. The last thing every woman needs is the men telling them what they should change about themselves, especially if they already have low self-esteem. If you love someone, you will love this person just the way she is, without forcing her to change something. Every woman would be lucky to find a man who will love her unconditionally. Certainly, when you are truly devoted to a woman, you have to remind her regularly that she is the only one for you, and you would not change her for the world.

There are a lot of other traits that make a man attractive to women, and they all depend on her individual demands, but in general, these tips above apply to all the men. We wish you to become a man that every lady would dream about, find your perfect partner and make each other happy every day of your lives.

READ ALSO: Sweet romantic words to tell girl at first date

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng