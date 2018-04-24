Top computer professional bodies in Nigeria and their functions

For professionals in the Computing Industry, the Information Technology, and System Industry that are looking to join a professional body. Here is a list of computer professional bodies in Nigeria you can join and their functions.

Are you a computer professional in Nigeria interested in becoming a member of a professional body? There are many professional bodies in Nigeria for computer professionals. We have listed some of these popular professional bodies and their functions below. You can go through the functions of each of these computer professional bodies in Nigeria and decide on which one you would like to join or simply to know more about them.

Computer professional bodies and their functions

The Nigerian Computer Society (NCS)

The Nigerian Computer Society (NCS) is a professional body for Computer professionals in Nigeria. It also encompasses professionals in the Information Technology industry, Interest Groups and other stakeholders in Computing and Information Technology industry. It was established in 1978 and was known then as the Computer Association of Nigeria (COAN). The name was changed to Nigerian Computer Society in 2002 when the association was harmonized with other interest groups and stakeholders. NCS as a professional body is a national platform that helps in the advancement of the science and practice of information technology in Nigeria.

Website - http://www.ncs.org.ng.

Functions of the NCS

Promoting the education of Computer Engineers, Computer and Information Scientists, Information Technology and Systems Professionals in Nigeria, and Information Architects.

Encourageng and promoting actively research work that will advance Information Technology and Systems, Computer and Information Science, and its practice. And helping to disseminate the results of various scientific works that are carried out in education, industry, and military sectors.

Promoting the exchange of information about the art and science of information processing and its management among computer and information professionals and the public.

Promoting the development of competence by its members and encouraging and promoting of the integrity among its members who are involved in computing. And making sure that the ethics of the computing profession are upheld as they are stated in the Code of Practice and Code of Conduct of the society.

Protecting and promoting the professional interests of registered members.

Giving professional advice to its members, the government, the general public, and other competent authorities on both national and international matters that affects the computing industry and the information and systems technology industry.

Building and promoting global affiliations. Working together with identical professional bodies throughout the world. And renderig, receiving or reciprocating such collaborations or services that are beneficial and in line with the objectives of the society.

Serving as the sole representative of its members in all consultations and negotiations with the all the three arms of government (Federal, State, and Local) and their agencies on policy matters that affect the practice of the computing and information technology and systems industry and profession.

Contributing to policy making, the assessment, and development of educational and training curriculum related to the profession.

Recognising and advancing gender equality, protecting the interest of handicaps and other disadvantaged groups in the Computing and Information industry as contained in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ensuring that the government recognizes the concepts and complex of issues encompassed in the “Digital Divide.”

Working with the government, relevant institutions and organizations in providing solutions to the issues of “Digital Divide.”

Organizing and giving National Merit Awards to deserving registered members and other people promoting Information Technology.

Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN)

The Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) was formed in 1993 by Decree No. 49 of 1993. The decree was promulgated on the 10th of June and published on the 9th of August the same year. This corporate body is vested with the power to control and supervise the computing profession in Nigeria.

Website - http://www.cpn.gov.ng.

Functions of the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN)

Determing the standards of the knowledge and the skills that must be possessed by anyone going into the computing profession. And reviewing and improving those standards every now and then as the needs demand.

In accordance with what is contained in the decree, one of the main functions of CPN is to establish and maintain a register of professionals registered under the decree to practice the profession of computing in Nigeria. And to publish a list of persons registered from time to time.

Carring out every other function that has been granted to it by the provisions of the decree which include

Organising and controling the practice of computing in the country.

Supervisng the computing profession in Nigeria.

Screening of all individuals who want to be registered as computer professionals.

Screening and registering of all corporate organizations that are involved or wants to be involved in selling or using computing facilities and providing computing professional services in Nigeria.

Maintaining high standards of professional ethics, professionalism, and discipline.

Determing the academic standards in computing programmes/degrees such as computer engineering, computer science, information science, etc.

Accreditation of degree awarding institutions and their courses. And evaluation of the certificates in computing.

Conducting of professional exams in conjunction with associations and bodies that are external to the council.

Publiciseng of the activities of the council.

Making publication of computing professional works such as books, journals, magazines, newsletters, etc.

These are the two major professional bodies for professionals in the computing, information technology, and system industry. There are other associations such as the Information Technology Association of Nigeria (ITAN) which is majorly for Information Technology companies. And also there is the Nigeria Internet Group. To know more about these professional bodies, you can visit their websites.

