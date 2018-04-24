Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

How to become UNILAG postgraduate student? All courses and most important requirements



This is one of the most popular educational institutions in the country. In this post, we will tell you about all UNILAG postgraduate courses and requirements for admission.

UNILAG

Full list of postgraduate courses in UNILAG

As UNILAG postgraduate student, you can choose one of the following directions:

  • Master of Science Accounting (Full-Time & Part-Time)
  • Master of Science in Actuarial Science (Full-Time) and (Part-Time)
  • M.Sc. Actuarial Science Admission Requirements
  • Master of Education in Adult Education (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Analytical Chemistry (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Anatomy (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Applied Entomology and Pest Management
  • Master of Architecture (M.Arch)
  • Master of Education (M.Ed.) in Arts and Social Science Education (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Biochemistry (Full-time)
  • Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Botany (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Cell Biology and Genetics (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Chemical Engineering (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering
  • Master of Science in Clinical Pathology (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science Clinical Рharmacy / Master of Science (M.Sc) Biopharmacy (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Clinical Рharmacy
  • Master of Science in Computer Science (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Construction Management (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Construction Technology (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Economics (Full-Time and Part-Time)
  • Master of Education Educational Administration – (Full Time / Part-Time)
  • Master of Education Educational Foundations
  • All the M.Ed. Programmes run Full-Time and Part-Time
  • Master of Science in Electrical/Electronics Engineering (Full-Time / Part-Time)
  • Master of Science in Employment & Labour Studies (M.Sc.) (Full-Time & Part-Time)
  • Master of Arts in English (Language) (Full-Time & Part-Time)
  • Master of Arts in English (Literature) (Full-Time & Part Time)
  • Master of Science in Environmental Chemistry (Full-Time)
  • Master of Environmental Design (M.E.D) in Architecture (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Management
  • Master of Science in Estate Management (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Finance (Full-Time and Part-Time)
  • Master of Science in Fisheries (Full-Time)
  • Master of Arts (M.A.) in French (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Geography (Full Time)
  • Master of Science in Geology (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Geophysics (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Haematology and Blood Transfusion (Full-time)
  • Master of Arts in History and Strategic Studies (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Education (M.Sc. Ed.) (Human Kinetics and Health Education) (Full-Time)
  • Master of Arts in Igbo
  • Master of Science in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Management (Full-Time and Part -Time)
  • Master of Science in Marine Science (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Marketing (Full-Time and Part-Time)
  • Master of Science in Mass Communication (Full -Time and Part -Time)
  • Master of Science in Mathematics / Statistics (Full Time or Part Time)
  • Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Medical Microbiology and Parasitology (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Medical Physics (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Clinical Chemistry and Molecular Diagnosis
  • Master of Science in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Microbiology (Full-Time)
  • Masters of Arts in Music (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Natural Resources Conservation
  • Master of Science in Operations and Production Management (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Operations Research (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Organizational Behaviour (Full-Time & Part-Time)
  • Master of Science in Parasitology and Bioinformatics
  • Master of Science in Рharmaceutical Chemistry (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Рharmaceutics and Рharmaceutical Microbiology
  • Master of Science in Рharmaceutics and Рharmaceutical Technology (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Рharmacognosy (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Рharmacology (Full-Time)
  • Master of Arts in Philosophy (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Physics (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Physiology (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Physiotherapy (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Political Science (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Psychology (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Public Health (Full-Time and Part-Time)
  • Master of Science in Quantity Surveying (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Risk Management and Insurance
  • Master of Science in Science and Technology Education (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Sociology (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Statistics (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science (M.Sc.)in Surveying and Geoinformatics (Pert time/full-time)
  • Master of Science in Systems Engineering (Full-Time)
  • Masters of Arts in Theatre Arts (Full-Time)
  • Master of Science in Urban and Regional Planning (Full-Time)
  • Masters of Arts in Visual Arts (Full-Time)
  • Master of Arts in Yoruba
  • Master of Science in Zoology(Full-Time)

UNILAG postgraduate courses

University of Lagos postgraduate school requirements

Conditions for enrollment into UNILAG postgraduate courses depend on the faculty you choose. In most cases, a Bachelor's degree in UNILAG or any other accredited university is required. A set of priority disciplines is different at each faculty, so you should additionally clarify it before admission.

You will have to buy the admission form worth about 22,500 Naira. The bank commission is about 500 Naira.

UNILAG postgraduate courses and requirements

We hope that this information was useful and you will become a University of Lagos postgraduate student soon. Good luck!

