Nigeria’s Siasia in line to become the next coach of a top African country

- Rio Olympics bronze medal winning coach Samson Siasia among the coaches listed to replace Hugo Broos as Cameroon head coach
- He led the Nigeria U-23 national team to finish 3rd in the last edition of the Olympic Games in Brazil two years ago
- The 50-year-old will contend with Rigobert Song and a few other managers for the Indomitable Lions top job
Former Nigerian head coach Samson Siasia has been shortlisted in the 77-man list for the Cameroon national team job.
The reigning African Cup of Nations champions are currently coachless following the resignation of coach Hugo Bross after he failed to qualify them for the 2018 FIFA World Cup staging in Russia this summer.
However, according to information available on Cameroon-info.net, Siasia is one of the major contenders for the managerial position at the team.
Other managers vying for the top job are former Indomitable Lions captain, Rigobert Song; one-time Super Eagles coach Philippe Troussier, and ex- France coach, Raymond Domenech for one of the top national football team coaching jobs in Africa.
Former Super Eagles coach Siasia - Getty Image
Former Germany captain, Lothar Matthaus, as well as the former handler of the side Pierre Lechantre are also in contention for the top job.
“We have already started work. There are criteria to be respected and the files will be sifted two or three times before considering the shortlist,” Djomo Kelvin, head of the committee saddled with the responsibility of finding the new coach told Cameroon-info.net.
“In this kind of work, you have to avoid doing things in a hurry , to be reassured that the coaches whose names are in the files are really interested because we realized that there are some files that have been filed by agents while the coach himself is not aware. It is therefore a question of carefully examining each files.”
Siasia led the national U23 team to finish third at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and has also enjoyed some level of success with the Flying Eagles team too – winning the bronze medal at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
In his first stint as the head coach of the U-23 team, he won silver at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games – losing to Lionel Messi inspired team.
Siasia replaced Lars Lagerback as Nigeria coach in November 2010, but was sacked barely one year later after failing to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations. He was replaced by the late Stephen Keshi.
