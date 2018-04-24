Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking: Senator Dino Melaye reportedly jumps off police van, lands in hospital (photos)



Senator Dino Melaye has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after allegedly jumping off a moving police van that was conveying him to a court in Lokoja, Kogi state.

According to an eyewitness, this incident happened around Area 1 roundabout in Abuja on Tuesday, April 24.

Breaking: Senator Dino Melaye reportedly jumps off police van, lands in hospital (photos)

Senator Dino Melaye in hospital. Credit: Facebook, Sumner Shagari Sambo

It was reported that the Kogi senator was injured from the impact and was rushed to Zankli hospital in the Mabushi district of Abuja

Breaking: Senator Dino Melaye reportedly jumps off police van, lands in hospital (photos)

Dino Melye being attended to by medical personnel. Credit: Facebook, Sumner Shagari Sambo

