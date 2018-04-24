Breaking: Senator Dino Melaye reportedly jumps off police van, lands in hospital (photos)

Senator Dino Melaye has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after allegedly jumping off a moving police van that was conveying him to a court in Lokoja, Kogi state.
According to an eyewitness, this incident happened around Area 1 roundabout in Abuja on Tuesday, April 24.
READ ALSO: Breaking: Gunmen storm Benue church, reportedly kill 15 worshippers
Senator Dino Melaye in hospital. Credit: Facebook, Sumner Shagari Sambo
It was reported that the Kogi senator was injured from the impact and was rushed to Zankli hospital in the Mabushi district of Abuja
Dino Melye being attended to by medical personnel. Credit: Facebook, Sumner Shagari Sambo
Daily Trust however in their own report claimed Senator Melaye escaped police custody after some thugs loyal to the Kogi senator allegedly whisked him away.
PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
They claimed “the suspected thugs in two Hilux pick up double-crossing the police escort jerked up Melaye and threw him into one of the van and speed off.”
NAIJ.com had reported that Melaye was arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it received information that Melaye whose residence was besieged on Monday, April 23, by security agents was again arrested early Tuesday, April 24 and moved to the SARS Headquarters, Guzape, Abuja, which Vanguard says is located just opposite the old Central Bank of Nigeria junction along the Area 1 expressway.
Nigeria Breaking news: 50-year-old man inseminates daughter, blames the devil | Naij.com TV
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
World Cup hosts Russia defend anti-racism chief in theft probe
Russian football bosses are rallying behind World Cup anti-racism inspector Alexei Smertin in an embezzlement probe unfolding less than two months before kickoff. Official 2018 FIFA
Stadium reconstruction: Edo Govt. expresses satisfaction with level of work
The Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the level of work so far done at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, now
Okpekpe Road Race appoints Ecobank Mobile App as Official Bank Service Platform
Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organiser of the acclaimed Okpekpe International Road Race, has named Ecobank Mobile App as the official Banking Service platform for the 2018
Most Watched VideosView all posts
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Most Read NewsView all posts
BBNaija: Miracle, Alex win N1m in Close-Up task
Miracle and Alex, two of the five remaining contestants in the Big Brother Naija reality show have won N1 million and Close-Up products worth 50
Police confirm 16 killed in an attack on worshipers in Benue
The Police Command in Benue has confirmed the killing of 16 people, including two Catholic priests, in fresh attacks on Mbalon community in Gwer Local
Salah scores as West Brom force Liverpool to a draw in tough Premier League match
- Liverpool on Saturday afternoon, April 21, were forced to a 2-2 draw by West Brom- West Brom scored two goals within the space of
Two pastors predict the death of the Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy
- About two pastors have prophecized that Stonebwoy would die- Prophet Nigel Gaisie has said the musician would die during Easter in 2019- But Stonebwoy
We’re dying of hunger, ASUP cries to Gov Ikpeazu
By Ugochukwu Alaribe ABA—THE Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, Abia Polytechnic, Aba chapter, has sent a Save Our Soul message, SOS, to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu,
Murder, kidnap kingpin shot dead in A-Ibom
By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo Another kingpin of a kidnap and murder squad that have been terrorising Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo communities in Akwa Ibom state has
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Empire
My Empire
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Post Your Comment below: >>