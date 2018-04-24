Nigerian man based in Finland reportedly gets over N726m job contract after Apostle Suleman prayers

A Nigerian man once based in Finland has just revealed how he allegedly got a job of $2 million which is approximately N726 million after Apostle Johnson Suleman prayed for him.
According to Diaspora Reporters, it was reported that Apostle Suleman was in Finland on April 11 and 12, 2018 for a two days Restoration and Supernatural Encounter crusade. This was where the man had an encounter with the man of God.
At the crusade, the man was said to be one of those who stepped out for special prayers as he was at the verge of being deported to back to Nigeria because of documentation issues.
It was further reported that during the crusade Apostle Suleman mentioned the complete names of the man including his native name which is unknown to many. On Sunday, April 22, the man who has remained anonymous disclosed that he was able to break Apostle Johnson Suleman’s protocol and he came in contact with the man of God where he told him that he needed prayers.
Apostle Johnson Suleman laid his hand on him and told him to receive financial increase in Jesus name. The Nigerian who is from the Eastern part of Nigeria said few days later his friend who resides in Nigeria called him and told him to send his company’s name so that he can get him a contract from the state governor.
At first he thought his friend was joking but when his friend called him again and told him to send his company’s details and documents that was when he reluctantly gave him what he asked for.
Nice one!
