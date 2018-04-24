Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Poly student wins free trip to 2018 world cup courtesy diamond bank and visa



Vwaire Favour Ajewen has emerged the winner of the first Diamond Bank/Visa ‘Activate and Spend’ campaign draw held over the weekend.

The Ozoro Polytechnic, Warri, Delta State student would watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on an all-expense paid trip courtesy of Visa.

Commenting on the emergence of the winner, Head, Corporate Communications, Diamond Bank Plc, Chioma Afe, stated, “We are delighted to be rewarding a loyal customer with the prize, courtesy of Visa. This is truly exciting as it demonstrates the benefits of using our services. Not only are Diamond Bank services convenient and secure, customers stand a chance of winning by simply transacting with us”.

The Activate and Spend campaign is open to all Visa cardholders and it provides them an opportunity to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup live in Russia. They stand a chance to win the grand prize in the draws, by simply paying for at least three transactions worth a minimum of N1,000 each with their Diamond Bank Visa debit or credit cards before 25 April 2018.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 13:19:00 Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel

Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel

Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday

0 News 24/04/2018 13:25:00 BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants

BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants

Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the

0 News 24/04/2018 13:31:00 My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares

My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one. He said the job of

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/04/2018 22:58:00 Govt to renovate over 1,200 public schools in Edo

Govt to renovate over 1,200 public schools in Edo

…Obaseki committed to transparent award of contracts – OviaweEdo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has commenced review of contract bids for the renovation of

0 News 18/04/2018 04:16:00 Tech: How to get into TechCrunch's Startup Battlefield

Tech: How to get into TechCrunch's Startup Battlefield

'); }else{

0 News 21/04/2018 02:03:00 Ayuba Wabba: Invasion of hallowed chamber: Threat to democracy – NLC

Ayuba Wabba: Invasion of hallowed chamber: Threat to democracy – NLC

The invasion of the hallowed chamber of the Senate on Wednesday by hoodlums and miscreants, who carted away the mace, has been described as “a

0 News 23/04/2018 10:17:00 Vivian Chiologi's friend unveils first photos of her daughter whom she welcomed at the age of 51

Vivian Chiologi's friend unveils first photos of her daughter whom she welcomed at the age of 51

A Nigerian socialite, Vivian Chiologi, is currently trending on social media after she reportedly gave birth at age 51.Earlier on, CEO of Ebony Life, Mo

0 News 22/04/2018 19:20:00 NIGERIA: How to win

NIGERIA: How to win

By Henry Boyo THE above is the title of the lead paper presented at the 2nd Vanguard Economic Discourse, on Friday, April 13, 2018. This year’s theme was

0 News 23/04/2018 07:04:00 Imo State Government Want to host Miracle and Nina

Imo State Government Want to host Miracle and Nina

The Imo State Government has declared they will be rewarding BBNaija 2018 ex-housemates Miracle and Nina for emerging finalist in the BBNaija TV reality show that ended

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

cron