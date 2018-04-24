Dino Melaye: Jimoh Moshood with 30 police officers storm hospital

By Nwafor Sunday
The Police spokesman, Mr Jimoh Moshood has stormed the hospital where Senator Dino Melaye is currently receiving treatment along with 30 Police officers.
Recall that Dino was said to have jumped off a police vehicle conveying him to Lokoja and was equally reported to have injured and taken to Zankli Hospital in Mabushi area of Abuja.
However, reports have it that the police have arrested two persons (a man and a woman) said to be staff for unknown offence.
The policemen summoned the official of the hospital and demanded to know where Melaye was.
Details later:
Related Articles
Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel
Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday
BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants
Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the
My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one. He said the job of
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Most Read NewsView all posts
BBNaija: Cee-c gets a strike for going berserk on Tobi
One of the BBNaija 2018 finalists Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-C, on Wednessday received a warning strike for going berserk on fellow housemate Tobi
Dino Melaye: Jimoh Moshood with 30 police officers storm hospital
By Nwafor Sunday The Police spokesman, Mr Jimoh Moshood has stormed the hospital where Senator Dino Melaye is currently receiving treatment along with 30 Police officers. Recall
Ageless beauty! Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli celebrates 40th birthday with stunning photo
Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli turns 40 today, April 22 but her amazing new photos might just make you believe she is anything but 40!When you
Two kill brother over alleged witchcraft
Etim Ekpimah, Uyo Policemen from Akwa Ibom State Command have arrested two brothers, Akaninyene and Ime Enyeokpon, who allegedly conspired and murdered their brother, Friday Enyeokpon,
Important facts you should know about anti-open grazing law in Benue state
Benue state has been a centre of crises and killings since the beginning of the year. From one local government to the other, the state
Most Watched Movies
My Empire
My Empire
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Post Your Comment below: >>