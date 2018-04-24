Buhari-led APC govt overtly, inherently corrupt, vengeful – PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu
ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to quickly respond to a report by the United States government on corruption, impunity, gross violation of rights and killings going on in the country.
The party in a statement on Tuesday and signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan also said it has been vindicated by the US report even as it accused the APC of a campaign of calumny against opposition figures in the land.
The statement read: “This report by the US Department of State further vindicates our stand that the Buhari-led APC government is overtly and inherently corrupt, vengeful and has been engaging in smear campaign against the opposition to divert public attention from its atrocities.
“The US report directly indicted the APC-led federal government of official corruption, secretiveness, high-handedness, restriction of personal freedom and rights, executive influence on the judiciary, wanton arrests, detention and persecution of opposition as well as extra judicial and arbitrary killing of citizens by state controlled security forces.
“The report also directly discredited President Buhari’s fight against corruption as targeted against opposition members while government officials and APC members, openly indicted for corruption, especially those close to Mr. President, are not prosecuted.
“From the report, the world can now see that the PDP has not been raising false alarm on the unbearable savagery and massive corruption of the APC administration, which has proven to be the worst in the history of our country.
“The world has now known why the APC-led federal government has been fixated on silencing opposition voices using the tyrannical instruments of intimidation, arrest, detention, trumped-up charges and media trial while emasculating free speech and press freedom in our country, all designed to hide their atrocities from the world.”
The PDP also expressed dismay for what it described as the “technical suspension” of the constitution, saying “Citizens now live in fear; bloodletting by marauders and extra judicial killings have become the order of the day; billions of naira meant for the rehabilitation of victims of insurgency are daily frittered by government officials while fundamental human rights have become essential commodities.”
Related Articles
Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel
Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday
BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants
Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the
My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one. He said the job of
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
[Music] BOG – Hold It Down
by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Most Read NewsView all posts
Opinion: The forgotten home of tennis' open era
The word “tennis” is no longer even part of the official name of the West Hants Club here, which was under threat at one stage
Breaking: Sex Scandal: OAU Suspends Prof Akindele
Press StatementThe Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has received and considered the interim report of the Committee set up to investigate the allegation of
Falae Visits Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and says ‘Buhari has failed’
A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, says the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has not performed well, adding that he
Buhari’s trip yielding results as UK to help Nigeria fight Boko Haram
- Mark Lancaster who is UK’s minister of armed forces said they will be supporting Nigeria in the fight against terrorism- He said the UK
Meet 25-year-old Olamide Samuel who recently became the first African Ph.D holder in National Security Strategy
With focus and determination, almost anything is achievable and this is what Olamide Samuel has proven.It is no news that the Nigerian education system is
Landmine kills two soldiers in Cameroon
Two Cameroonian soldiers died and four were seriously injured on Friday after a mine exploded in an anglophone region hit by violence between separatists and
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Empire
My Empire
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Post Your Comment below: >>