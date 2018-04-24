Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking: Ex-Katsina Gov. Shema remanded in EFCC custody



Ex-Gov Ibrahim Shema of Katsina State

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – THE former Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Shehu Shema  was on Tuesday remanded in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC custody over alleged money laundering of N5.7bn SURE-P Funds.

The presiding judge at the Federal High Court in Katsina, Justice Babagana Ashigar gave the order at the Tuesday court sitting.

Ashigar said the former governor should be detained in the custody of the EFCC till 27th April, 2018 when it will hear the written application for his bail.

Shema had pleaded not guilty of the 26-count charges of the alleged money laundering leveled against him just as his lead counsel, Emmanuel Ukala SAN pleaded for his bail through a written application filed on the 18th April, 2018 and later oral application which the prosecution counsel, Sam Ologunorisa objected to the application.

The presiding judge, Ashigar however overruled the defendants oral application and fix 27th April, 2018 to hear the written application.

Ologunorisa objected the bail application saying the offence committed by the former governor, Shema was entitled to at least 7-years imprisonment without option of fines.

However, the former governor, Ibrahim Shehu Shema was arraigned over N5.7 billion fraud been leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before a Federal High court in katsina.

About the Author:



