Toronto van driver charged with 10 counts of premeditated murder

A Canadian man was charged Tuesday with 10 counts of premeditated murder after a driving rampage in Toronto that left 10 people dead and 15 others injured along a busy sidewalk.

The front end damage of the van that the driver used to hit several pedestrians in Toronto, Ontario, on Monday on April 23, 2018.

At least nine people were killed and 16 others wounded Monday when a driver rammed his rental van into a crowd of pedestrians in downtown Toronto, police said, without revealing a possible motive.”This is going to be a complex investigation,” deputy police chief Peter Yuen told reporters. “We have one person in custody and the investigation is ongoing.””We can confirm for you tonight right now we have nine people that are dead, 16 injured,” Yuen said.

In his first court appearance, Alek Minassian, 25, stood in the dock, wearing a white prison jumpsuit, his head shaved and his arms behind his back.

He was also charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.