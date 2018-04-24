Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Photos: Dino Melaye in hospital



SENATOR Dino Melaye has been admitted in a private hospital in Abuja following injury he sustained after a successful escape from police grip while being taken to Lokoja.

Melaye-being-taken-to-Zankli-Hospital-Mabushi-Abuja

Dino Melaye sitting on the floor after jumping out of Police van and injuring himself… pic.twitter.com/5J1U9Lwjen

— BT-TV (@bttvng) April 24, 2018

Melaye-being-taken-into-Zankli-Hospital-Mabushi-Abuja
Melaye-being-taken-into-Zankli-Hospital-Mabushi-Abuja3
Dino Melaye in hospital

