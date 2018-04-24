Photos: Dino Melaye in hospital

SENATOR Dino Melaye has been admitted in a private hospital in Abuja following injury he sustained after a successful escape from police grip while being taken to Lokoja.
Dino Melaye sitting on the floor after jumping out of Police van and injuring himself… pic.twitter.com/5J1U9Lwjen
— BT-TV (@bttvng) April 24, 2018
Related Articles
Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel
Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday
BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants
Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the
My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one. He said the job of
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] BOG – Hold It Down
by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
'Jungle Jabbah,' Liberian war criminal living in US, sentenced to 30 years
- Mohammed Jabateh, a Liberian war criminal living in US, has been convicted- He was sentenced to 30 years in prison- Jabateh is reportedly the
Finance: GM's relentless focus on profits could mean the automaker pulls out of South Korea sooner than later (GM)
Finance GM's relentless focus on profits could mean the automaker pulls out of South Korea sooner than later (GM) Published: 17:03 , Refreshed: 53 minutes ago Matthew DeBord GM's
Finance: Tesla is rallying after report says Elon Musk ramped up the company's Model 3 production goal in letter to employees (TSLA)
Finance Tesla is rallying after report says Elon Musk ramped up the company's Model 3 production goal in letter to employees (TSLA) Published: 12:42 , Refreshed: 58
PIB lacks value creation – PTDF
Abuja – The Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) Dr Aliyu Gusua says the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB)awaiting presidential assent has
Kanye West: Rapper announces 2 new albums including collaborative LP with Kid Cudi
Kanye West Yeezus rapper announces two new albums including collaborative effort with Kid Cudi Kanye West is back and he is bringing two new albums for his
Senator tasks FG on proactive measures to check flooding
By Simon Ebegbulem BENIN—THE senator representing Edo North senatorial district of Edo State, Senator Francis Alimekhena, has urged the Federal Government to make adequate arrangement to
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>