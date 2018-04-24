Photos: Dino Melaye in hospital

SENATOR Dino Melaye has been admitted in a private hospital in Abuja following injury he sustained after a successful escape from police grip while being taken to Lokoja. Melaye-being-taken-to-Zankli-Hospital-Mabushi-Abuja Dino Melaye sitting on the floor after jumping out of Police van and injuring himself… pic.twitter.com/5J1U9Lwjen — BT-TV (@bttvng) April 24, 2018 Melaye-being-taken-into-Zankli-Hospital-Mabushi-Abuja Melaye-being-taken-into-Zankli-Hospital-Mabushi-Abuja3 Dino Melaye in hospital

