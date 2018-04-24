Okowa orders demolition of Illegal structures within Asaba airport

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said that private houses built within the perimeter of the Asaba International Airport will be demolished.

Governor Okowa made the disclosure on Tuesday during an unscheduled inspection visit to ascertain the level of construction going on at the airport.

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (middle); Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye (left); Area Manager Setraco, Jihard Yaghi (2nd left); Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Asupa Forteta (right) Mr. Austine Ayemidejo (2nd right) and Other’s, during an Inspection at Completion of the Rehabilitation of Runway and Taxiways, Extension of Box Culvert and Ancillary Works at Asaba International Airport.

According to the Governor, “we need to determine the perimeter of the airport to know where our land ends, we need to look at the buildings close to the airport if they have relevant approvals and if they have no relevant approvals, the buildings will go down.”

“I have asked the Commissioner for Lands and Survey to take inventories for us to take necessary actions,” the Governor said, adding, “if the owners of the buildings have relevant documents, they will be compensated because, what is foremost on our mind is safety.”

The Governor who lauded the level of work done at the airport, emphasised that the contractor was working hard to beat the 5 weeks deadline for the reopening of the airport for commercial activities.

“The contractor is right on course and they will deliver before the deadline, we are concentrating on the runway which must be of international standards, and we are confident that we will get one of the best in the country, I am happy with the pace of work” the Governor said.

Governor Okowa who was accompanied by some members of the state executive council trekked more than two kilometres of the three point four kilometre runway asking questions.

Project Manager of Setraco Nigeria Limited, Mr Jihad Yaghi thanked Governor Okowa for encouraging them to speed up the delivery of the project, noting that all hands are on deck to complete the job before the set deadline.

Special Project Director, Asaba Airport Project, Hon. Austin Ayemidejor who was among those that took the Governor and his team round the project site, assured the Governor that the contractor handling the project was working round the clock to deliver the project before the deadline and to specifications.