Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Okowa orders demolition of Illegal structures within Asaba airport



DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said that private houses built within the perimeter of the Asaba International Airport will be demolished.

Governor Okowa made the disclosure on Tuesday  during an unscheduled inspection visit to ascertain the level of construction going on at the airport.

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (middle); Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye (left); Area Manager Setraco, Jihard Yaghi (2nd left); Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Asupa Forteta (right) Mr. Austine Ayemidejo (2nd right) and Other’s, during an Inspection at Completion of the Rehabilitation of Runway and Taxiways, Extension of Box Culvert and Ancillary Works at Asaba International Airport.

According to the Governor, “we need to determine the perimeter of the airport to know where our land ends, we need to look at the buildings close to the airport if they have relevant approvals and if they have no relevant approvals, the buildings will go down.”

“I have asked the Commissioner for Lands and Survey to take inventories for us to take necessary actions,” the Governor said, adding, “if the owners of the buildings have relevant documents, they will be compensated because, what is foremost on our mind is safety.”

The Governor who lauded the level of work done at the airport, emphasised that the contractor was working hard to beat the 5 weeks deadline for the reopening of the airport for commercial activities.

“The contractor is right on course and they will deliver before the deadline, we are concentrating on the runway which must be of international standards, and we are confident that we will get one of the best in the country, I am happy with the pace of work” the Governor said.

Governor Okowa who was accompanied by some members of the state executive council trekked more than two kilometres of the three point four kilometre runway asking questions.

Project Manager of Setraco Nigeria Limited, Mr Jihad Yaghi thanked Governor Okowa for encouraging them to speed up the delivery of the project, noting that all hands are on deck to complete the job before the set deadline.

Special Project Director, Asaba Airport Project, Hon. Austin Ayemidejor who was among those that took the Governor and his team round the project site, assured the Governor that the contractor handling the project was working round the clock to deliver the project before the deadline and to specifications.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 14:10:00 Police kicks mentally-ill officer’s wife out of official quarters

Police kicks mentally-ill officer’s wife out of official quarters

Wife of a policeman, Lilian Achieng, who has been kicked out of her police quarters has revealed her husband is mentally unstable and needs help. The

0 News 24/04/2018 14:20:00 Buhari appoints two deputy DGs for NIA

Buhari appoints two deputy DGs for NIA

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Prsident Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the appointments of two Deputy Directors-General for the National Intelligence Agency. They are Ambassador Apollonius Agev and Mr.

0 News 24/04/2018 14:26:00 BBNaija: I and Tobi have no love lost between us –Ex housemate, Vandora

BBNaija: I and Tobi have no love lost between us –Ex housemate, Vandora

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Vandora, in a video posted on her Instagram page, @vandora_vandora, reacts to viewers who came on her Instagram page to insult

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 02/01/2018 00:58:00 [Music] BOG – Hold It Down

[Music] BOG – Hold It Down

by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/04/2018 02:57:00 We were not invited - Adeosun, Emefiele reply Emir Sanusi on US-Nigeria summit attendance

We were not invited - Adeosun, Emefiele reply Emir Sanusi on US-Nigeria summit attendance

- The minister of finance has revelaed why key members of the cabinet were absent at the US-Nigeria investors summit- Kemi Adeosun in a joint

0 News 18/04/2018 19:05:00 FIRS seals 19 firms over unpaid taxes

FIRS seals 19 firms over unpaid taxes

The Federal Inland Revenue has sealed 19 companies over their alleged failure to fulfil their tax obligations. In Lagos, the FIRS enforcement team on Wednesday sealed

0 News 23/04/2018 22:04:00 Police set up taskforce over illegal use of spy number plates, sirens in Abuja

Police set up taskforce over illegal use of spy number plates, sirens in Abuja

By Joseph Erunke ABUJA—THE Federal Capital Territory, FCT Police Command, yesterday, constituted a special taskforce to review the use of sirens and spy number plates in

0 News 21/04/2018 06:11:00 Lawmaker condemns killing of farmer in Anambra

Lawmaker condemns killing of farmer in Anambra

A lawmaker in the Anambra House of Assembly, Mrs Vivian Okadigbo, has condemned the killing of a middle aged female farmer (names withheld) in Nteje,

0 News 19/04/2018 06:17:00 4th Mainland bridge: We will name investors in June, Lagos govt

4th Mainland bridge: We will name investors in June, Lagos govt

Lagos State government has said that new investors for the 4th mainland bridge will be announced in June.Mr Adebowale Akinsanya, the state commissioner of works

0 News 18/04/2018 08:34:00 Are there any side effects of eating garden eggs?

Are there any side effects of eating garden eggs?

What is eggplant and its side effects? Eggplant is a popular vegetable. In ancient times, eggplant had a notorious reputation for being a poisonous vegetable.

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

cron