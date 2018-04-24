Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Ekiti poll: Gov. Fayose’s brother quits PDP for ADP‎



 Gov. Ayo Fayose’s half brother, Mr Olanipekun  Oluwayose, on Tuesday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

He said he was quitting the PDP due to the alleged failure of his brother during his tenure, adding that the state was now poorer.

Oluwayose, who shares the same father with the governor, formally announced his defection in  his hometown, Afao-Ekiti, Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Government Area, as ADB’s governorship aspirant, Mr  Segun Adewale, visited  the community.

Oluwayose also described Fayose’s  continuity agenda of endorsing his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as “an attempt to prolong the sufferings of Ekiti people and hold them in servitude.”

He said his conscience could not be reconciled with “the directionless situation facing the state.’’

“How can I ignore the pains that unpaid wages have brought on our people? If we want a better society, we must not let our relationship allow us to hold us back from standing by what is right.

“My decision to dump PDP for ADP is borne out of my patriotism for an Ekiti that works for everyone.

“ Ekiti is in shambles  and we must embrace the right ideas that can take us out of the current economic and social doldrums.

“Let me make something clear here, I think today is the first time I’m meeting him (Adewale) but I have heard a lot about his capacity and resolve to turn a hopeless situation into an endless opportunity.

“We need someone of his standing to bring to bear his experience and discipline to the resuscitation of our social and economic values,” he said.

Oluwayose also pledged his commitment to the success of Adewale’s aspiration in Afao-Ekiti and the state as a whole during  the July 14 poll, vowing to resist any attempt to manipulate the votes of the people.

Welcoming the defector and his supporters to ADP, Adewale said the party would  provide good governance, create jobs and attract investment to Ekiti while making it a model state.

