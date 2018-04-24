We Raided Magu's Farm For Money- Dismissed NAF Officer

The police have paraded three suspects for their alleged involvement in the attack on the farmhouse of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.
The attack on the farmhouse led to the death of a policeman, Sergeant Haruna Sarki, who was on guard duty.
The suspects include a dismissed Nigerian Air Force Officer, Vincent Michael, with number: NAF12/26972L/CPL, Inalegwu Omikpa, and Francis Ochife.
Michael told journalists in Abuja on Monday that they raided the farmhouse because they were informed that Magu was keeping huge sums of money there.
The suspect said they were convinced that money was being kept in the farm because there were only a cow and two sheep, which were being guarded by two policemen.
Michael said, “In November 2017, a friend of mine told me that his friend, Omikpa, told him that there was money at Magu’s house and that we should go and take it.
“At first, I did not buy the idea but he called me again and told me that we were not going to rob. He said all we needed to do was to go and dig the soakaway and get the money out.
“So, December 12, we went to the place and when we got there with two other soldiers, who were contacted by Omikpa, the captain grabbed the policeman who was on duty, I held his neck and Omikpa tied his hand and leg.”
He added, “After he was tied, I picked up the digger and made my way to the soakaway. I noticed a ray of torchlight and then I went back and noticed that a boy who kills animals at the farm was also there."
“They tied him also and the captain came to join me where I was breaking the soakaway. I broke two soakaways but I did not see any money. I received a phone call later that people had started noticing that we were on the farm, so we left.”
On who was responsible for the death of the policeman, the dismissed NAF officer said Omikpa killed the cop.
“Omikpa killed the policeman because we left him with the policeman and he later came to join us where we were breaking the soakaway,” he stated.
Speaking during the parade of the suspects at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, the Deputy Force Spokesman, SP Aremu Adeniran, said Michael was handed over to the police by the NAF after he was dismissed from service for his involvement in the attack.
He added that two other NAF personnel who took part in the operation were currently facing disciplinary action with the NAF and would be handed over to the police thereafter.
Items recovered from them included two police AK47 rifles, two mobile phones, two magazines and 60 rounds of AK47 ammunition.
Omikpa explained that they planned to sell the slain policeman’s AK47 rifle for N400,000 because they did not find any money when they raided the farm.
