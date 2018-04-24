New Law Will Attract Investments Into Auto Sector - DG NADDC

The Federal Government said more investments will come into the Nigerian auto industry when the National Automotive Industry Design and Development Bill becomes law.
The Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council, Jelani Aliyu, made this known when he spoke with journalists in Abuja.
At the moment, the bill is waiting for the assent of the President.
Aliyu, said that the bill which is the brain child of the council when implemented, would guarantee that the automotive businesses in the country are recognized by law, and even if there are changes in administration or government, the policy would remain.
According to him, the bill when it becomes law would attract investors into the country’s automotive industry and also put local content at the forefront.
The board of the agency, according to Aliyu, has approved the setting up of Public Private Partnership automotive service hubs all over the country.
He said, “The auto hub will have a centralised service area for the auto sector, which will serve as a yardstick for auto repairs. We will also come up with auto service centres.
“The PPP has reached an advanced stage and we are waiting for approval from the Federal Executive Council, and also the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission to give us the approval for the full business scale.”
It will be recalled that the Federal Government had in October 2013 approved the execution of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan.
Skills development, Small and Medium Enterprises, economic linkages, employment creation and innovation and technology transfer are the major focus of the plan.
Related Articles
Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel
Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday
BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants
Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the
My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one. He said the job of
Most Watched VideosView all posts
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
[Music] BOG – Hold It Down
by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
Most Read NewsView all posts
Perfidy and possibility, in Ryan Coogler’s ”Black Panther”
By J.K. ObatalaIn the closing moments of “Black Panther,” when the primary conflict is being resolved, a contingent of defeated male warriors fall on their
In Lagos: Fire destroys NEMA’s warehouse
Back to Article
WARNING MEN – These 3 Mistakes in the Bedroom Causes Poor Performance, Broken Marriages and Makes Women Cheat
There are 3 mistakes that most men make in the bedroom that makes them unable to satisfy their woman in bed, have poor sexual performance
Anambra SWAN urges Gov. Obiano to appoint Commissioner for Sports Ministry
The Anambra chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) on Thursday expressed its worry over the non-appointment of a Commissioner for the Ministry of
Arsenal legend reveals that Arsene Wenger was sacked as Gunners' boss
- Former Arsenal star Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger was sacked at the Emirates Stadium- Wenger on Friday, April 20, announced that he will be
Jose Mourinho hits back at Man Utd legend over Paul Pogba criticism
- Jose Mourinho has hit back at Paul Scholes over his comments on Paul Pogba- The Manchester United legend explained that Pogba disrespected his coach
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>