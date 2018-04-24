Kwara governor appoints special assistant on Fulani affairs

- Kwara state governor has appointed a special assistant on Fulani affairs
- The SSG said the appointment was driven by Kwara governor’s commitment to ensure harmonious relationship between herdsmen and farmers
- He said the decision to appoint a special assistant on Fulani Affairs was reached at the enlarged meeting of the state Security Committee
The appointment of Abdul-Azeez Muhammad as special assistant, Fulani affairs, to represent Miyetti-Allah Breeders Association has been approved by the Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.
Premium Times reports that Isiaka Gold, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 24, in Ilorin.
Gold claimed that the appointment was driven by the governor’s commitment to ensure harmonious relationship between herdsmen, farmers and other segments of the society.
"Many states across the country have been ravaged by bloodletting in the wake of unending clashes between farmers and suspected armed herdsmen," he said.
READ ALSO: President Buhari reacts to killing of 15 worshippers in Benue church
The SSG also submitted that the appointment would also serve to ease communication between members of the umbrella body of herders, the Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), the government and local farmers in the state.
He also noted that the decision to appoint a special assistant on Fulani Affairs was reached at the enlarged meeting of the state Security Committee held recently, the news outlet reported further.
Going further, he congratulated the new special assistant, urging him to approach his new assignment with the diligence and dedication.
NAIJ.com had reported that the Kwara state government on Saturday, April 7, announced a reward of N5 million for anyone with useful information that can lead to the arrest of robbers who attacked five banks in Offa on Thursday, April 5.
PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
The governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, in a statement by his senior special assistant on media and communications, Muyideen Akorede, called on anyone with useful information on the incident to contact the state police command.
Should Nigerians pick up arms to defend themselves against herdsmen?(Street Interview) | Naij.com TV:
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel
Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday
BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants
Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the
My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one. He said the job of
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Most Read NewsView all posts
It is a grievous injustice to tag all Fulani as bad people - Sultan
- Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, has appealed to Nigerians to stop describing all Fulani as bad people- He said that it would amount
Ministers didn’t shun US-Nigeria investment forum – FG
Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja The Federal Government has denied media reports that ministers who were invited to the US-Nigeria Investment Summit in Washington, DC, on April 19,
Just in: One soldier dead as troops repel Boko Haram attack in Borno
Troops of 3 Battalion on operation Lafyiya Dole have successfully repelled Boko Haram terrorists attack at Ngamboru Ngala, Borno state.This was disclosed in a statement
Killings: Adeniran, PDP chide Presidency for blaming opposition
By Dirisu YakubuABUJA-Former Minister of Education and a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Professor Tunde Adeniran and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday,
Motorcylist bathes lover with acid over alleged infidelity
Afeez Hanafi A trader in Akala, Mushin, Lagos State, Toyin Busari, is battling with burns after her lover allegedly poured substance suspected to be acid on
2019: I’m not desperate to be Nigeria’s president - Atiku
- Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar has revealed why he is not desperate to be Nigeria's president - Abubakar could have become Nigeria’s president in
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Empire
My Empire
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Post Your Comment below: >>