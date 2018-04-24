Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

LIVE: Liverpool 0-0 AS Roma (Champions League semifinals)



36' Gooooallllllllll!

34' Goalll! oh wait, offiside! Sadio Mane has a goal ruled out for offside!

32' Sadio Mane sends a quick through ball into space for his teammate who is lurking close to the offside line, but one of the defenders intercepts and clears the danger.

32' Trent Alexander-Arnold takes the corner for Liverpool, but it is intercepted by the defender.

31' Corner kick! James Milner releases a low pass from just outside the box in an attempt to find his teammate, but one of the defenders calmly averts the threat. The referee and one of his assistants signal for a corner kick to Liverpool.

30' Offside! The game is interrupted as Edin Dzeko is flagged offside.

29' Big chance! Roma can not get near Sadio Mane, who finally takes a shot inside the box. The effort looks goalbound but went just over the bar at the last second.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 13:19:00 Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel

Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel

Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday

0 News 24/04/2018 13:25:00 BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants

BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants

Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the

0 News 24/04/2018 13:31:00 My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares

My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one. He said the job of

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/04/2018 02:46:00 Shocking Confessions of A Sexually Frustrated Nigerian Doctor – Read More Details

Shocking Confessions of A Sexually Frustrated Nigerian Doctor – Read More Details

One of the most embarrassing days in my life ever was the day I wanted to give my wife AMAZING MIND BLOWING SEX on the

0 News 18/04/2018 11:50:00 IDP Hauls Stones At Gov. Al Makura Of Nasarawa State

IDP Hauls Stones At Gov. Al Makura Of Nasarawa State

Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs have hauled stones at the convoy of Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, who was in Obi Local Government Area for

0 News 21/04/2018 03:10:00 No more nuclear or missile tests, N. Korea’s Kim promises

No more nuclear or missile tests, N. Korea’s Kim promises

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would halt nuclear tests and intercontinental missile launches, in a Saturday announcement welcomed by US President Donald

0 News 24/04/2018 15:12:00 Corps members with genuine cases can be relocated –NYSC DG

Corps members with genuine cases can be relocated –NYSC DG

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps, Brig-Gen. Zakari Kazaure, has said that corps members with genuine case could be relocated to their home states. Kazaure

0 News 20/04/2018 12:18:00 2019: PDP to constitute a shadow cabinet

2019: PDP to constitute a shadow cabinet

By Dirisu YakubuABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its National Working Committee (NWC) to work towards the constitution of a shadow cabinet to guide

0 News 22/04/2018 14:03:00 Yakubu Gowon: Security challenges facing Nigeria worrisome

Yakubu Gowon: Security challenges facing Nigeria worrisome

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, has described as worrisome the widespread security challenges and killings in the country.Gowon, who attended a special prayer

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

cron