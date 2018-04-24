Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking: Buhari approves appointments of 2 deputy DG for NIA



President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, April 24, approved the appointments of Ambassador Apollonius Demenongu Agev and Kio Solomon Benibo Amieyeofori as Deputy Directors-General (DDGs) at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

A statement by Olusegun Adekunle, permanent secretary (General Services) in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said the appointments are with immediate effect.

Adekunle added that the appointments are in fulfillment of Para. 4 (1) & (2) of the relevant Instrument establishing the NIA.

“The Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (DGNIA), in line with the provisions of the Instrument under reference, will assign areas of responsibilities to the DDGs who will assist him in carrying out his functions as Director-General,” he added.

Agev is from Benue state while Amieyeofori is from Rivers state.

NAIJ.com previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as substantive director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Punch reports.

The president approved the appointment on Wednesday, January 10, and the development was made public by Femi Adesina, his special adviser on media and publicity.

In a statement released, Adesina stated that the appointment takes effect immediately.

