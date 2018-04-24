This is an impeachable offence - PDP Reps member reacts to withdrawal of $462m for fighter jet

- Kingsley Chinda called for the impeachment of President Buhari
- The PDP reps member said the action of the president was against the law
- It led to a rowdy session and the Speaker had to intervene
Kingsley Chinda, the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has committed an impeachable offense by approving the withdrawal of $462 million to pay for 12 Super Tucano jets.
The president had approved the withdrawal of the fund from the Excess Crude Oil account to be paid to the United States government.
He later sent a letter to the National Assembly that the decision was taken without their approval because the deadline given would have elapsed.
The Punch reports that Chinda said the action of the president was unacceptable and impeachable.
He said: “This matter ($462m) came up last week. Today, Mr. President has admitted that the expenditure has already been incurred.
“We are supposed to be a watchdog, but as it is, we cannot bite. This is an impeachable offence and there is no misconduct that is more serious than this.
“I propose that we commence the impeachment of Mr. President, based on this infraction.”
This reportedly caused a rowdy session and Speaker Yakubu Dogara had to intervene.
NAIJ.com had reported that President Buhari wrote a letter to the National Assembly, explaining why he approved the withdrawal of $462 million from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) for the procurement of 12 Super Tucano aircraft from the United States government without getting approval from NASS.
However, the letter also exposed false claims by a presidential aide who said Buhari had not ordered the withdrawal of $1 billion from the ECA to procure arms to tackle Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast and that until he got approval from NASS, he would not take such action. The aide made the claim on April 9.
NAIJ.com gathers that Buhari’s letter was only written on April 13, and received in the Office of the speaker of the House on April 17; and showed that the president had already given anticipatory approval for the withdrawal of the sum of $496,374,470 (N151,394,421,355) from the ECA for the purchase of 12 Tucano aircraft from the U.S.
He is also requesting that the amount be included in the 2018 Appropriation Bill currently being finalized by NASS.
Source: Naija.ng
