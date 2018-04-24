Killing of worshippers in Benue is vile, evil and satanic - President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolence over the reported killing of 15 worshippers and two religious leaders by gunmen in Benue state.
The president’s condolence was published via his official Facebook page on Tuesday, April 24.
The government described the killing as despicable and unfortunate.
He noted that some persons were trying to stoke up religious crises.
He assured the people that the assailants will be caught and brought to justice
I extend my sincere condolences to the Govt and people of Benue State, the Mbalom community, and especially the Bishop, priests and members of the St Ignatius' Catholic Church, whose premises was the unfortunate venue of the heinous killings of worshippers and two priests by gunmen. This latest assault on innocent persons is particularly despicable.
Violating a place of worship, killing priests and worshippers is not only vile, evil and satanic, it is clearly calculated to stoke up religious conflict and plunge our communities into endless bloodletting.
I want to assure the people of Benue, and all Nigerians, that we will ensure that the assailants are apprehended and brought to justice for this vile and sacrilegious act.
NAIJ.com had reported that Suspected herdsmen have reportedly killed 15 people in an early morning attack on a Catholic Church in Benue state, on Tuesday, April 24.
The attack occurred in Ayar-Mbalom, a community in Gwer East local government area.
Terver Akase, a spokesperson to Governor Samuel Ortom, told Premium Times that the attackers also burnt 50 houses and sacked the entire community.
NAIJ.com gathered that the name of the church is St. Ignatius’ Catholic Church.
Confirming the attack, the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi said two of its priests, Rev Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha, were killed.
Nigerian herdsmen vs Nigerian farmers - on NAIJ.com TV
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
